PORT ALLEGANY, PA. — The Coudersport girls volleyball team is officially on a winning streak.
Makenzie Gentzyel racked up 38 digs and Sarah Atherholt (2 blocks) posted eight kills to key the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Port Allegany on Tuesday in North Tier League action. After trading wins and losses over its first five matches, Coudersport (4-2) has now won two in a row for the first time this season, both via sweep.
Vanessa Van Why tallied 18 digs and five kills while Praylan Perkins chipped in 12 digs for the Falcons.
Shannon Curfman had three blocks and three aces, Marah Rush had 15 digs, two kills, two assists and two aces and Madeline Smith finished with nine digs, six kills and four aces for Port Allegany (2-3, 2-3). Also for the Gators, Leigha Nelson had 11 assists, Emily Bishop came up with five kills and four blocks, Tori Tanner had 13 digs and Jade Evens had four kills and three digs.
NORTH TIEROtto-Eldred 3, Austin 0AUSTIN, Pa. — A young Austin team improved with each passing set, but was still swept by league power Otto-Eldred, 25-9, 25-13, 25-23.
Haley Cousins (2 blocks) totaled six kills and six digs while Reilly Raught had seven kills and eight blocks for the Terrors (4-0), who also received three aces and a pair of kills from Morgan Dalton.
Freshman Ella Brewer had 15 digs and three aces while classmate Kendyl Welsh notched five shots for Austin (0-5).
“We started five freshmen tonight and although it took a couple of games for them to gain their confidence, they really stepped up in the third,” Austin coach Pam Terrette said.
Cameron County 3, Smethport 0
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Kaelee Bresslin (14 service points) recorded nine kills and Morgan Lorenzo (10 points) posted seven kills to pace Cameron County, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14.
Reggie Goodrow handed out 18 assists for the Red Raiders 4-2).
For Smethport (0-6, 0-5), Danielle Nelson had five kills, four blocks and two assists while Alyn Thomas (3 blocks) had seven kills. Baylee Fitzsimmons recorded 13 digs and a pair of aces, while Madi Faes had nine digs and five assists.