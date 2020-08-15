In the 2010s, Coudersport High School boasted teams that were among the best in the area.
The Falcons excelled in a multitude of sports, and those accolades, from both a team and individual standpoint, speak for themselves.
Ally Easton, a senior at Penn State University, was part of some of the Falcons’ best girls basketball and volleyball teams in school history. Easton was a key contributor on those teams, especially in her sophomore through senior seasons, and as a middle/outside hitter in volleyball and forward in basketball, she brought a great presence and determined mentality.
“Our mentality as a team and as individuals was to go out and compete very hard and control the games from start to finish,” she said.
That is what the Falcons did in nearly every game from 2014 to ‘17 when Easton and company took the floor. In the 2016 volleyball season, Coudersport advanced to the PIAA semifinals in Class A after capturing a District 9 title. The Falcons fell to eventual state champion Greensburg Central Catholic in four sets to cap off a great career for the Class of 2017.
IN BASKETBALL, Easton was a key player for the Falcons’ District 9 cCs AA title team in 2016-2017.
She was also key the year before as the Falcons qualified for the state playoffs. Her talents in basketball helped her get recruited by Juniata College, but she was not sold on going there for her college career. She was also recruited heavily in volleyball by Pitt-Bradford and Penn State-DuBois. After a visit to Pitt-Bradford, she decided staying close to home to play college volleyball and to study athletic training was the correct choice.
In her lone season at Pitt-Bradford, Easton wasted little time in making an impact. She recorded 145 kills in 27 matches and helped lead the Panthers to the first round of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) playoffs. After one year at Pitt-Bradford, Easton was ready for a change and transferred to Penn State-DuBois. She transferred purely for academics, but was talked into coming to a Penn State-DuBois volleyball practice. She started to love the game again and joined the Nittany Lions team for the next two seasons.
Continuing with volleyball was a great decision as Easton had one of the best careers in Penn State DuBois history. She helped guide her team to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division II National Championship tournament in Virginia Beach in her sophomore season, registering 307 kills and 50 digs that year.
She followed up in her junior season by recording 382 kills, 262 digs and 39 service aces. It was an amazing junior season for Easton, and her standout play had her selected as a First Team USCAA All-American along with the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Player of the Year in 2019.
EASTON finished her college career with 834 kills in three years in her time with the Panthers and Nittany Lions, but will not be able to pursue the coveted 1,000 kills for her college career as she chose to transfer to Penn State for her senior year.
She is pursuing a degree in strategic communications and hopes to have a career in advertising, human resources, or marketing.
She was hopeful to have a chance to play in some intramurals and leagues at PSU, but that is unlikely to happen due to COVID-19. Easton will be living in State College and taking all of her courses online for the fall semester. Currently, she is finishing up some summer courses in order to graduate with her fellow 2021 classmates.
Easton has had some great coaches and mentors that have helped her become the great athlete and person she is today.
Her parents, Leslie and Eddie Easton, have been there for her every step of the way and never missed any of her high school games. They also traveled very well for her college career and were frequent fans at plenty of the Nittany Lions matches during her sophomore and junior seasons.
The Coudersport native was also appreciative of her high school coach Patty Wilson for shaping her career in athletics as well as how she carries herself as a person.
Other influences and role models include her head coach while at Penn State DuBois, Dave Alberts. Alberts was a huge believer in Easton before she ever set foot on campus and was huge in helping her become an All-American selection.
For a brief time at DuBois, Easton gave college basketball a chance.
She played with the Nittany Lions in the fall semester of her junior year, and had some great success. She had taken nearly three years off from competitive basketball, but that didn’t stop her from making an immediate impact. Easton was a starting center and helped the team to a winning record. However, Easton felt it was best to step away from the team to focus on schoolwork.
Through her time as an athlete, Easton selected the run with her teammates to the PIAA state semis in volleyball, playing in nationals with Penn State-DuBois and playing with outstanding friends and teammates as her best memories.
Though her time as a college athlete has come to a close, she is excited to play volleyball in her free time in some recreational leagues whenever leagues are more accessible. Easton has made a great impact in the games of volleyball and basketball, and being an athlete will always be a huge part of her identity.