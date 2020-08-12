Due to reporter error, an incorrect cash app was included in Monday’s editions for donations to provide 1,000 pair of new shoes for Olean-area youngsters by Pastor Tyrone Hall of the Church Without Walls. The correct app name is $gettothecross.
Correction
Correction
Rick Miller
