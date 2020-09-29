A story in Friday’s edition indicating the open-air demolition of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project in Ashford would begin this year was incorrect. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that work has been delayed until next year, a spokesman said Monday. The Times Herald regrets the error.
Correction
Rick Miller
