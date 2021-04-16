OLEAN — Rosters are set for the fifth annual Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase scheduled for Sunday, July 25 at Bradner Stadium.
The games match boys and girls teams from New York and Pennsylvania. This year, the girls game is set for 5 p.m. with the boys matchup set for 8 o’clock.
AFTER TWO tryout sessions, the New York girls, coached by Hinsdale’s John Fitzpatrick, have seven each seniors and juniors, six freshmen and four sophomores.
Olean leads the team with six players, Fillmore four, Ellicottville and Hinsdale three each, Portville two and Allegany-Limestone, Genesee Valley and Falconer one apiece.
The Pennsylvania girls, coached by Warren’s Jeremy Bickling, have eight juniors, seven sophomores, six seniors and three freshmen. Bradford and DuBois lead the squad with seven players each, Warren has six, Curwensville two and Coudersport and St. Marys one each.
THE NEW YORK boys, coached by Cuba-Rushford’s Nick Perillo, has nine seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen.
Allegany-Limestone leads the squad with six players, Olean and Ellicottville have three each, Fillmore, Portville and Randolph two apiece and Belfast, Bolivar-Richburg, Cuba-Rushford, Hinsdale and Salamanca one each.
The Pennsylvania boys, coached by Warren’s Denny Flatt, have 10 juniors, eight seniors, five sophomores and a freshman.
Bradford has a team-high four representatives, St. Marys, Brockway and Warren three each, Port Allegany-Smethport, Kane, Elk County Catholic and Warren two apiece and Curwensville, DuBois, Johnsonburg, Northern Potter, Ridgway one each.
NEW YORK GIRLS
Coaches: Head coach John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale); assistants Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg); Dan Freeman (Olean); Duane Powers (Belfast); Aaron Wight (Cuba-Rushford); Courtney Malia (Hinsdale) Christy Childs
Players
Allegany-Limestone: Olivia Paterniti
Ellicottville: Brooke Butler, Audrey Hurlburt, Mandy Hurlburt
Falconer: Tess Spangenburg
Fillmore: Preslee Miller, Grace Russell, Hope Russell, Sophia Templeton
Genesee Valley: Emera Aquila
Hinsdale: Christy Childs, Fransisca Childs, Lindsey Veno
Olean: Alexis Gibbons, Emily Gibbons, Rylie Gumtow, Madison Jones, Delaynie Moore, Paxton Retchless
Portville: Kendall Artlip, Teagan Kosinski
Randolph: Kyra Pence, Natalie Philp, Miranda Waterman
PENNSYLVANIA GIRLS
Coaches: Head coach Jeremy Bickling (Warren); assistants Samantha Zimmerman (St. Mary’s); Steve Graeca ( DuBois); Warren Shaw (Bradford); Juli Esposito (Brockway)
Players
Bradford: Madalene Cowburn, MacKenzie Lucas, Marissa Miller, Abbie Nuzzo, Lauren Placer, Emily Prince, Chloe Shaw
Coudersport: Rosalyn Page
Curwensville: Chloe Davis, Breanne Spencer
DuBois: Mariah Allen, Jasmine Carney, Kamryn Fontaine, Emily Graeca, Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Rylee Wadding
St. Marys: Kyla Johnson
Warren: Georgie Bickling, Eliza Brooks, Alyssa Fuchs, Ella Ordiway, Audrey Smith , Kyleigh Wilson
NEW YORK BOYS
Coaches: Head coach Nick Perillo (Cuba-Rushford); assistants Devin Kinney (Hinsdale); Jon Luce (Allegany-Limestone); Mike Zilker (Bolivar-Richburg); J.J. McIntosh (Portville)
Players
Allegany-Limestone: Connor Bates, Jack Conroy, Hudson Kwiatkowski, Chance LaCroix, Zach Luce, Ryley McKnight
Belfast: Matt Weaver
Bolivar-Richburg: Hunter Stuck
Cuba-Rushford: Chandler Wirth
Ellicottville: Bryce Butler, Jamison Caldwell, Noah Steinbroner
Fillmore: Jackson Cool, Mitch Ward
Hinsdale: Damion Brown
Olean: Quintin Allen, Alex Linderman, Joe Magro
Portville: Thomas Carls, Nate Petryszak
Randolph: Bryson Rozler, Ethan Shields
Salamanca: Reece Redeye Desposito
PENNSYLVANIA BOYS
Coaches: Head coach Denny Flatt (Warren); assistants Matt Erickson (DuBois); T.J. Weaver (Elk County Catholic); Mike Shaffer (St. Mary’s); Chris Darling (Warren)
Players
Bradford: Ciaran Conneely; Andrew Kane; Ethan Little, Jaydon Warnick
Brockway: Noah Bash, Jared Marchiori, Lewis Painter
Curwensville: Jake Mullins
DuBois: Justin Kalgren
Elk County Catholic: Timothy Brannock, Anthony Messineo
Johnsonburg: Aaron Myers
Kane: Jack Darling, Josh Greville, Justin Mishic
Northern Potter: Ryan Langworthy
Port Allegany-Smethport: River Cramer, Ty Guilds
Ridgway: Jack Benninger
St. Marys: Collin Kline, Matthew Palmer, Vini Nunes
Warren: Alex Ferry, Parks Ordiway