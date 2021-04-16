Boys Corp Cup 3.jpeg (copy)

New York’s goalkeeper Keegan McKnight (00, Genesee Valley) gets his hand to the ball to knock it away off a corner kick during the Corporate Cup boys game at Bradner Stadium in Olean on Aug. 2, 2020.

 Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — Rosters are set for the fifth annual Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase scheduled for Sunday, July 25 at Bradner Stadium.

The games match boys and girls teams from New York and Pennsylvania. This year, the girls game is set for 5 p.m. with the boys matchup set for 8 o’clock.

AFTER TWO tryout sessions, the New York girls, coached by Hinsdale’s John Fitzpatrick, have seven each seniors and juniors, six freshmen and four sophomores.

Olean leads the team with six players, Fillmore four, Ellicottville and Hinsdale three each, Portville two and Allegany-Limestone, Genesee Valley and Falconer one apiece.

The Pennsylvania girls, coached by Warren’s Jeremy Bickling, have eight juniors, seven sophomores, six seniors and three freshmen. Bradford and DuBois lead the squad with seven players each, Warren has six, Curwensville two and Coudersport and St. Marys one each.

THE NEW YORK boys, coached by Cuba-Rushford’s Nick Perillo, has nine seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen.

Allegany-Limestone leads the squad with six players, Olean and Ellicottville have three each, Fillmore, Portville and Randolph two apiece and Belfast, Bolivar-Richburg, Cuba-Rushford, Hinsdale and Salamanca one each.

The Pennsylvania boys, coached by Warren’s Denny Flatt, have 10 juniors, eight seniors, five sophomores and a freshman.

Bradford has a team-high four representatives, St. Marys, Brockway and Warren three each, Port Allegany-Smethport, Kane, Elk County Catholic and Warren two apiece and Curwensville, DuBois, Johnsonburg, Northern Potter, Ridgway one each.

NEW YORK GIRLS

Coaches: Head coach John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale); assistants Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg); Dan Freeman (Olean); Duane Powers (Belfast); Aaron Wight (Cuba-Rushford); Courtney Malia (Hinsdale) Christy Childs

Players

Allegany-Limestone: Olivia Paterniti

Ellicottville: Brooke Butler, Audrey Hurlburt, Mandy Hurlburt

Falconer: Tess Spangenburg

Fillmore: Preslee Miller, Grace Russell, Hope Russell, Sophia Templeton

Genesee Valley: Emera Aquila

Hinsdale: Christy Childs, Fransisca Childs, Lindsey Veno

Olean: Alexis Gibbons, Emily Gibbons, Rylie Gumtow, Madison Jones, Delaynie Moore, Paxton Retchless

Portville: Kendall Artlip, Teagan Kosinski

Randolph: Kyra Pence, Natalie Philp, Miranda Waterman

PENNSYLVANIA GIRLS

Coaches: Head coach Jeremy Bickling (Warren); assistants Samantha Zimmerman (St. Mary’s); Steve Graeca ( DuBois); Warren Shaw (Bradford); Juli Esposito (Brockway)

Players

Bradford: Madalene Cowburn, MacKenzie Lucas, Marissa Miller, Abbie Nuzzo, Lauren Placer, Emily Prince, Chloe Shaw

Coudersport: Rosalyn Page

Curwensville: Chloe Davis, Breanne Spencer

DuBois: Mariah Allen, Jasmine Carney, Kamryn Fontaine, Emily Graeca, Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Rylee Wadding

St. Marys: Kyla Johnson

Warren: Georgie Bickling, Eliza Brooks, Alyssa Fuchs, Ella Ordiway, Audrey Smith , Kyleigh Wilson

NEW YORK BOYS

Coaches: Head coach Nick Perillo (Cuba-Rushford); assistants Devin Kinney (Hinsdale); Jon Luce (Allegany-Limestone); Mike Zilker (Bolivar-Richburg); J.J. McIntosh (Portville)

Players

Allegany-Limestone: Connor Bates, Jack Conroy, Hudson Kwiatkowski, Chance LaCroix, Zach Luce, Ryley McKnight

Belfast: Matt Weaver

Bolivar-Richburg: Hunter Stuck

Cuba-Rushford: Chandler Wirth

Ellicottville: Bryce Butler, Jamison Caldwell, Noah Steinbroner

Fillmore: Jackson Cool, Mitch Ward

Hinsdale: Damion Brown

Olean: Quintin Allen, Alex Linderman, Joe Magro

Portville: Thomas Carls, Nate Petryszak

Randolph: Bryson Rozler, Ethan Shields

Salamanca: Reece Redeye Desposito

PENNSYLVANIA BOYS

Coaches: Head coach Denny Flatt (Warren); assistants Matt Erickson (DuBois); T.J. Weaver (Elk County Catholic); Mike Shaffer (St. Mary’s); Chris Darling (Warren)

Players

Bradford: Ciaran Conneely; Andrew Kane; Ethan Little, Jaydon Warnick

Brockway: Noah Bash, Jared Marchiori, Lewis Painter

Curwensville: Jake Mullins

DuBois: Justin Kalgren

Elk County Catholic: Timothy Brannock, Anthony Messineo

Johnsonburg: Aaron Myers

Kane: Jack Darling, Josh Greville, Justin Mishic

Northern Potter: Ryan Langworthy

Port Allegany-Smethport: River Cramer, Ty Guilds

Ridgway: Jack Benninger

St. Marys: Collin Kline, Matthew Palmer, Vini Nunes

Warren: Alex Ferry, Parks Ordiway

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...