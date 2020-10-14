OLEAN — Coaches for the fifth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase have been named for next spring’s event.
The games — boys and girls — match the top players from this area of New York and Pennsylvania.
This coming year’s games will find each of the Pennsylvania teams run by Warren High School head coaches.
For the boys, which New York leads 3-1 over the first four games, Warren’s Denny Flatt will be joined by his own assistant, Chris Darling, plus Matt Erickson (DuBois), T.J. Weaver (Elk County Catholic) and MIke Shaffer (St. Marys).
The Pennsylvania girls, who lead the series, 2-1, will have Warren’s Jeremy Bickling who will be assisted by Samantha Zimmerman (St. Marys), Warren Shaw (Bradford), Steve Graeca (DuBois) and Julie Esposito (Brockway).
Cuba-Rushford’s Nick Perillo will coach the New York boys assisted by Jon Luce (Allegany-Limestone), Devin Kinney (Hinsdale), J.J. McIntosh (Portville) and Mike Zilker (Bolivar-Richburg).
New York’s girls will be coached by Hinsdale’s John Fitzpatrick aided by his own assistant, Courtney Malia, plus Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg), Duane Powers (Belfast), Aaron Wight (Cuba-Rushford) and Dan Freeman (Olean).
MEANWHILE, online registration is open for tryouts for the Showcase. Interested players in grades 9-12 can register at oleansoccerclub.com by clicking on the game logo. Registration before Friday is $40 and $50 after.
The fee is to be paid at the tryout session by cash or check and includes tryout shirt, insurance coverage and field usage costs.
There will be two tryout sessions this fall (Sunday and Nov. 1) and two sessions in the spring (dates to be announced). There will be no indoor sessions. It’s recommended that each player attend all four sessions so that coaches have a better chance of making the final selections.
Each player who registers will be contacted in regard to any COVID-19 protocol that applies.