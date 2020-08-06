Spencer Cornelius presumably had a decision to make.
Michael Davis likely did, as well.
The two Big 30 golf standouts had continued their torrid start to the season, bouncing back and forth between top-end finishes in the Penn-York Junior Golf League and the Western New York PGA Junior Tour. By the end of last week, the two sat Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, in the Penn-York in scoring average (second and sixth in points) and Nos. 1 and 3 in the WNYPGA points standings.
All along, the pair seemed poised for strong finishes — to bring home some hardware, perhaps — from both events. Cornelius, in fact, was all but assured of a first- or second-place finish in each.
The only issue was that, all along, the Penn-York’s last stop, at Bartlett Country Club, and the latter’s final event, the WNYPGA Junior Tour Championship at Stafford CC, were scheduled for the same day, on Monday, with the Junior Tour’s finale set to conclude on Tuesday.
Given that Cornelius, who’d already secured two firsts in P-Y, sat just two points behind Smethport’s Connor Alfieri for the boys’ 16-18 overall title, and might STILL have been able to retain his points lead in the WNYPGA despite not playing in its marquee event, he opted to play the final leg of the Penn-York. And considering Davis was out of the championship running in P-Y despite four top-six finishes, but could still jockey for position in the WNY circuit, he chose the Junior Tour championship.
IN THE end, both could feel good about those choices.
Cornelius won at Bartlett with a 4-over 74, giving him three out of five individual firsts in Penn-York play (he also captured the top spot at Elkdale and Wellsville, taking the latter with a 1-under 69). And even though he finished second, by a stroke (47-46), for the points title and dropped the scoring average mark, which decides the John Forrest Memorial Trophy winner for the Most Outstanding Junior Golfer, on a playoff — both to Alfieri — no one fared better than him in 60 percent of the event.
Davis, meanwhile, produced another strong outing on the WNY Tour, carding rounds of 78 and 79 (plus-13) to take second in the WNYPGA Junior Tour Championship, four strokes behind the winner.
With only the SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur remaining for Davis, both golfers have all but sealed a fine summer campaign before entering their junior and senior school years, respectively.
CORNELIUS took first in 10 of the 15 events he entered, finishing second in points in both circuits. Ultimately, he was edged by Mendon’s Ryan Connors for WNY Junior Tour Player of the Year honors (467.5-445), but would have won it with even a 10th place finish at Stafford CC. Davis, meanwhile, who took either first or second in seven of his 11 WNY events, finished fourth in those standings (436.5), just a point out of third.
They weren’t the only local golfers to fare well in the WNY circuit, however.
Olean’s Marina Heister captured the girls’ 16-18 title at the Junior Tour Championship Tuesday, fashioning rounds of 85 and 82 (167) and finishing six strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. Overall, she won five of the seven events she entered and finished fourth in the points standings, falling out of the top three due only to entering four fewer events than her counterparts.
