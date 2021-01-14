Confusing but creative, ‘Tenet’ is an entertaining thrill ride

With movie theaters open nationwide for only three months of 2020, many major films were either pushed back to come out in 2021 or went directly to streaming online. But one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers who specifically designs his movies for the theater experience took the unexpected third option of just releasing his in theaters anyway.
Of course, Christopher Nolan is a director and writer who rarely does what the popular thing is and his fascination for manipulating time in his movies means his decision to not let the timing affect when people saw his newest film makes perfect sense.
“Tenet” is Nolan’s sci-fi action movie that is more of an experiment to figure out how far he can push the time-bending nature of his stories before he loses audiences altogether. While it is definitely his second-most time twisty movie to date, grossing $362 million worldwide at the box office despite the pandemic means Nolan hasn’t lost us yet.
Boasting an impressive cast and featuring some of the best and most creative action scenes of the year, “Tenet” is an entertaining spectacle if nothing else. If you don’t mind not following the plot too closely or caring about the characters very much, this is a thrill ride that is just as effective on the small screen.
After having a near-death experience, an unnamed CIA operative (John David Washington) known as the Protagonist is selected to join the ranks of the shadowy government organization called Tenet: a group tasked with ensuring the survival of the human race.
Entrusted with coming to grips with a terrifying, cutting-edge technology to reverse the flow of time — and an imminent attack from the future — the Protagonist teams up with his cryptic new partner, Neil (Robert Pattinson), following a faint trail of clues that lead to the villainous Russian oligarch Sator (Kenneth Branagh).
However, this is a race against time, and as the suffocating stranglehold of the invisible threat tightens, the future of our world is hanging by a thread. The clock is ticking as the two agents working alone must move forward and backward in time to avert the impending Armageddon.
Nolan’s films are often layered and required second or third viewings to really get everything out of them and that’s no different with “Tenet.” Part of it is because everyone talks very fast and in a sort of code that the characters can understand but the common viewer really can’t. The plot, which is semi-understandable when looking back, is almost inaccessible with all its twists and turns the first go around.
With more recent talents like Washington and Pattinson once again proving their acting chops in scenes opposite the likes of Branagh and Michael Caine, even if the audience doesn’t really understand what’s going on, the characters on the screen sure seem to, and that’s enough for me. I might not care why they’re doing what they’re doing, but their performances prove that they obviously do.
Thankfully, the reason why I like to see Nolan’s films are not for the plot or characters but the spectacle he puts on the screen. Although his movies are made for the big screen, I still appreciate the craft and attention that goes into every detail and makes many of the sci-fi and action scenes stand out. Part of this is because he does everything practically when possible and only uses CGI for impossible things or to touch up where wires or pads might be.
One of the worst aspects of a Nolan movie is often the sound mixes, which has the music and atmospheric noises way louder than the dialogue. Have you ever tried to talk to someone across the street from you with cars driving by? Imagine that when characters are delivering important dialogue and it’s no surprise the story can be confusing.
Regardless of what you hear, movies are for seeing and watching this spectacle unfold with the time inversion becoming more complex and expansive, the more I admire Nolan’s vision. From things as simple as two people fighting backward to an entire battle with half the dozens of extras running in reverse as chaos showers down around them, this is what movies are about — pushing the medium to see what else the magic of cinema can allow you to do.