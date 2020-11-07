PORTVILLE — On the final day of the regular season, the Ellicottville and Portville boys soccer teams still had much to play for.
Friday night’s CCAA East finale determined both the league title and likely the top seed in next week’s Section 6 Class C playoffs. And to claim both, the Panthers avenged their most recent loss, blanking the Eagles, 3-0, on a hat trick from sophomore Michael Cole.
Portville (7-2, 7-1) won its first league championship since 2011, and second under 11th-year coach J.J. McIntosh.
“It means everything, really,” McIntosh said of the league title. “It goes to the kids that I have this year ... not just this year, but these last couple years. We graduated a few, but we returned almost everyone (10 field players) from last year, and these guys, (through) COVID-19 issues, we’ve been going up to Buffalo and playing in a league at Sahlen’s (Sports Park) and in tournaments all year.
“It’s their hard work that put us here. They do everything I ask them to do and more and it just goes to show the character and grit of our kids.”
Alex Wenke made seven saves for Portville’s fourth shutout of the season.
AFTER A scoreless first half, Cole broke through four minutes into the second, sending a perfectly placed shot from the right side to the upper left corner, just out of reach for Ellicottville goalkeeper Jamison Caldwell, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t stop its flight into the net.
Cole’s next two goals came in the final 20 minutes, both on scrums in front of the net with assists from Nick Harmon and Christian Gariepy. He finished the condensed regular season as Portville’s leading scorer with nine goals.
“We talked about not having to be past everyone to score,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been working on getting an angle, putting a good shot on goal, testing the keeper. (Cole) stopped dribbling, pulled back, had a great finish for that first one, put us up and that momentum carried us throughout that second half.
“Watching him sprint 60 yards to hold the ball when we only have one guy up there at times and he’s able to hold the ball up and let our team develop our attack and possess on our attacking end, I can’t ask any more of him.”
But McIntosh quickly added, “it was a team effort.”
“IT STARTED with us winning the battle in the back, keeping everything forward and playing a pretty mistake-free game from our back four,” he said. “I thought we connected to their guys in the middle, that were able to transition to our attack pretty well and in doing so, it just seemed as the clock ticked, the momentum and the belief in each other seemed to increase as the game went on.”
McIntosh said containing or slowing down Ellicottville’s Bryce Butler, who scored twice in their first meeting, was a key heading into Round 2.
“They’re a very fast, physical (team) — for the most part, they’re bigger, faster, stronger than we are, and I thought that they were dictating the play at times in the first half,” McIntosh said. “They have a very smart coach. He’s very strategic to move Bryce Butler around and he’s one hell of a player that we had to make sure that we had our eyes on him. He develops a lot of their attack. I thought our guys rose to the challenge, whether it be one guy or the next, each one stepped up and did a good job on him and tried to force the other kids to beat us.”
CALDWELL MADE six saves. Ellicottville closes the regular season 8-4-1 (6-1-1 league). The Eagles previously beat Portville 3-2 at home.
“I told my boys after the game, the first time we played them, we had their intensity,” Ellicottville coach Matt Finn said. “The second time, they were so intense, they were everywhere, challenging every ball, they’re on top of us before we got it, when we got it. J.J. did a great job getting them ready for this game.
If Portville receives the No. 1 seed as expected at today’s seeding meeting, it would have home field advantage through a shortened playoff, including a bye to Thursday’s semifinals. Ellicottville, likely to be No. 2 or 3, would have either a home game Tuesday or a bye to the semifinals.
“I’m hoping we’ll take this as a motivating factor to see these guys again next week,” Finn said. “It is a disappointing loss, but I’m hoping it’ll get a little fire back in our belly for next week.”