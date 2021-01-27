Game on?
Athletes, coaches and parents holding out hope for a high school season in sports such as basketball and wrestling at last received some encouragement Friday afternoon.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state would allow sports previously deemed a high risk of spreading COVID-19 to practice and eventually play starting on Feb. 1, depending on authorization from local health departments.
While Section 6 spent the early days of this week developing plans with county health departments, several coaches greeted the potential season with excitement on Monday.
Salamanca boys basketball coach Adam Bennett said he expects to have a clearer picture of the 2021 season by Wednesday.
“I know (Monday), the Section Athletic Council and the Executive Committee met with the five county health departments in our section,” Bennett said. “They’ll take the information or the guidance from that meeting and they’re going to meet tomorrow and create the parameters of what this is all going to look like. Wednesday, they’ll send those parameters to the league presidents in terms of when our end date will be. “Obviously, tentatively, we’re able to begin on Feb. 1 if everything goes well. They’ll get an end date and they’ll have to create league schedules based on that date. Other than that, the coaches are going to have to implement what our safety plans are. We’re not sure about additional games being scheduled on top of league games, there’s still a lot of questions there.”
UNSURE OF how long the season would last, or if the Warriors would get a chance to chase a sectional title this year, Bennett said he’s “ecstatic” his seniors might get a chance to play at all.
“Anything on top of that really is icing on the cake,” he said. “Really, in a perfect world, obviously we’d have a normal season, but I think most of us as coaches were resigning ourselves to the fact that there might not be anything at all this year. When you’re faced with that reality, my heart really broke for our seniors. They’ve been working for quite a long time for this moment, so the fact that there’s going to be an opportunity for them to have something is ecstatic.
“It’ll be a much different season than any of us have ever had and we’re not sure how it even concludes, whether there’s going to be sectionals or not or if it’s some sort of a league championship format, we don’t know. But just to get them the opportunity to play is the biggest thing by far.”
Erie County announced Monday it will authorize the high-risk seasons to start on Monday, while Cattaraugus County had yet to make a formal announcement if it will follow suit.
THE NYSPHSAA canceled its winter championships, so seasons would last until the sectional championships, if held, at the latest.
The “Fall II” season, comprised of high-risk sports that were postponed, including football and volleyball, is set to begin March 1, so basketball and wrestling seasons would have to finish by the end of the month or overlap with the start of those sports. The spring start date is planned for April 19.
“We’re kind of up in the air as to whether there’s going to be an overlap, if so how much of an overlap and how long is the season going to be? If so, over the next couple of days there’s a lot to digest and sift through,” Ellicottville athletic director and boys basketball coach Dave McCann said.
McCann too said he was excited for his seniors in particular. He expects the next few days to be crucial in determining logistics and schedules should schools receive county approval.
“Whatever we get, in terms of the number of games, it gives us a chance, especially as I’m going to have a number of seniors this year, just giving them a chance to finish off their careers and not have it sort of feel like it was taken from them,” he said. “I think that’s big. As days had gone by, after Christmas break, it seemed less and less likely we were even going to get an opportunity to do this. So it’s kind of a little shot in the arm in terms of excitement to hear we might get a chance at this. We just have to do it the right way and make sure everyone stays safe and stays healthy.”
Salamanca wrestling coach Keith Jones admitted he started to lose hope in the possibility of a season last week, having put his equipment in storage.
“Last Wednesday, I put all my stuff back downstairs in the storage space,” he said. “But as I was doing it, it was like, ‘Hey, you watch. As soon as I do this, the season will start back up.’ Then on Friday, we find out there’s a chance we’ll be able to have a season.
“I was hopeful, but like everybody else I was a little doubtful as well.”
Jones said he’s pulling for his seniors to get a chance to wrestle. He cited senior Trevor Ellis, who is just 12 wins shy of 100 for his career.
“I’m hoping it does happen,” Jones said. “Every other state’s doing it, taking the safety precautions and some states are making you wear masks and stuff. I hope we can make it happen.”
