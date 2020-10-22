MAYVILLE — Paige Pecorella won two events for Allegany-Limestone, but the Gators’ girls swimming and diving team took a narrow loss on the road Thursday against Chautauqua Lake.
Chautauqua Lake won, 88-84. Pecorella won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke for A-L. Other event winners for A-L were Brooke Pecorella (500 freestyle) and Michaella Rhodes (1-meter diving).
Jade Shampoe (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Amelia Brown (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) won two events each for Chautauqua Lake.
AT MAYVILLEChautauqua Lake 88, Allegany-Limestone 84200 medley relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Gervasio, Shampoe, Brown, Tripp) 2:16.26
200 freestyle:
P. Pecorella (AL) 2:23.68
200 IM:
Shampoe (CL) 2:49.95
50 freestyle:
Brown (CL) :27.67
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 219.0
100 butterfly:
Shampoe (CL) 1:21.43
100 freestyle:
Brown (CL) 1:01.25
500 freestyle:
B. Pecorella (AL) 6:32.76
200 freestyle relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Tripp, Shampoe, Duffee, Brown) 1:59.83
100 backstroke:
P. Pecorella (AL) 1:14.12
100 breaststroke:
Rizzo (CL) 1:30.17
400 freestyle relay: Chautauqua Lake (Duffee, Gervasio, Rizzo, Group) 4:58.14