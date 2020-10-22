MAYVILLE — Paige Pecorella won two events for Allegany-Limestone, but the Gators’ girls swimming and diving team took a narrow loss on the road Thursday against Chautauqua Lake.

Chautauqua Lake won, 88-84. Pecorella won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke for A-L. Other event winners for A-L were Brooke Pecorella (500 freestyle) and Michaella Rhodes (1-meter diving).

Jade Shampoe (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Amelia Brown (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) won two events each for Chautauqua Lake.

AT MAYVILLEChautauqua Lake 88, Allegany-Limestone 84200 medley relay:

Chautauqua Lake (Gervasio, Shampoe, Brown, Tripp) 2:16.26

200 freestyle:

P. Pecorella (AL) 2:23.68

200 IM:

Shampoe (CL) 2:49.95

50 freestyle:

Brown (CL) :27.67

Diving:

Rhodes (AL) 219.0

100 butterfly:

Shampoe (CL) 1:21.43

100 freestyle:

Brown (CL) 1:01.25

500 freestyle:

B. Pecorella (AL) 6:32.76

200 freestyle relay:

Chautauqua Lake (Tripp, Shampoe, Duffee, Brown) 1:59.83

100 backstroke:

P. Pecorella (AL) 1:14.12

100 breaststroke:

Rizzo (CL) 1:30.17

400 freestyle relay: Chautauqua Lake (Duffee, Gervasio, Rizzo, Group) 4:58.14

Tags

Loading...
Loading...