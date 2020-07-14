LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s Civil War Memorial Building has a new roof.
The grassroots historic preservation organization Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (C.A.M.P.) contracted with Top Choice Roofing to install a new spray foam roofing system on the Cattaraugus County Memorial and Historical Building.
Located at Court and Seventh streets in the Village of Little Valley, the memorial was purchased three years ago from Cattaraugus County by C.A.M.P.
The roof on the attached former Board of Elections building was also replaced.
The Memorial building was dedicated Sept. 7, 1914, by the county “To the memory of its soldiers and sailors in the War of the Rebellion,” said C.A.M.P. president Tom Stetz of Allegany.
C.A.M.P. has been working with Clinton Brown Company Architecture, R.E. Kelley Building Restoration and Specialty Contractor, the Landmark Society of Western New York, and the Preservation League of New York State on the preservation, restoration and reuse of this significant Civil War memorial.
The new roof is a major step forward for this project,” said Stetz.
“Partial funding for the new roof came from local and national CAMP members and supporters, descendants of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment, the Cattaraugus County Bank, and a grant from the national Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War,” Stetz said. “C.A.M.P is still seeking additional support for this project,” he said. “Anyone interested in contributing may send a check to: C.A.M.P., PO Box 303, Allegany, NY 14706.”