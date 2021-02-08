SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a preliminary $10.16 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year with no increase to the tax rate increase.
The council and Mayor Sandra Magiera have met in work sessions the past couple weeks going over the department head’s requests and finalizing numbers for its first tentative approval this week.
“We could still make changes because it doesn’t have to be adopted until (February) 24th, but when everyone left today, I think everything was pretty set,” the mayor said Monday. “Everybody is on the same page, I think so that worked out well.”
The proposed $10,161,248 budget is down about $238,000 from the current budget. This is still slightly more than the roughly $9.9 million budget passed in 2019.
This round of budget prep was the first in four years with a new mayor as well as three new members on the council. Magiera said everyone picked up on the process quickly and it went smoothly with everyone offering their ideas and suggestions.
“They all seemed to work together well and had their own questions,” she explained. “It was hard for me because now I don’t get a vote, so that was different not to be able to do that.”
Magiera said the council is planning on no tax increase to $64.39 per thousand of taxable value. About $975,305 would be raised through taxes, which is roughly $3,300 less than the current year.
Although the overall budget and total taxes went down, Magiera said a major increase is in pensions, which could go up as much as 20%, as well as other payroll rates and benefits. To help counter this, she said a big part of the decreases is holding back on new vehicle purchases.
“We voted on no new vehicle purchases for anybody, so that helped keep the budget down,” the mayor added. “New hires are just to replace anyone who is leaving or has left so we can keep those at the same number we have now.”
However, two projects the city has needed done but didn’t get to yet are planned for in the new budget: repairs to the Main Street bridge and the reconstruction of Drake Street. Magiera said they also discussed the development of the State Park Avenue land, but that would have to wait at least another year.
A major source of funding for the city comes from the state’s portion of the Seneca Nation’s casino revenue sharing, which stopped being paid in 2017. In the past two years, however, the state has issued the city loans to help meet the budget without dipping further into its reserves.
“Hopefully we will get that because we don’t know if or when we’ll get the casino money,” Magiera said. “If we don’t get it, we’ll have to dip into the surplus,” which the city has enough of to make it through the next year without the loan.
Smaller discussion items on the budget included whether or not to cut the dog controller officer budget among increased kennel expenses amid COVID-19, new hires and setting salaries. Magiera said the city is in need of a human resources person, which will be part of a new employee’s full-time job in the comptroller’s office.
“As long as there is not a tax increase, I think this will be a good budget,” the mayor said. “We just have to tighten our belts a little bit and not do as much spending and I think we’ll be great.”
In accordance with the City Charter, the Common Council must adopt a tentative budget on or before Feb. 15, conduct a public hearing on such tentative budget on or before Feb. 24 and adopt a final budget on or before March 1.
Following an expected vote on Wednesday, a public hearing would likely take place before the next council meeting on Feb. 24.
