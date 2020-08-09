OLEAN — The City Line won the 2020 City Cup men’s title by going undefeated in the two-day tournament.
Winning five games, the champs put up a total of 144 runs. City Line defeated three-time defending champion McCracken Oil 35 to 16 to win the title.
In the championship game, Jared Kilmer was 5-for-5 with a home run. Brian Stavisky, Jake Bannerman (3 home runs) and Zach Hemphill (home run) all added four hits apiece. Bob Kosinski blasted two home runs for the champs, while Andy Dynda and Mike Bassage added 3 hits apiece.
Trevor Claypool went 19-for-24 during the tournament with 10 home runs, earning the Calvert Cup MVP trophy. Kilmer, playing centerfield, won the David Lee Golden Glove award.
On Friday night, City Line had its closest game of the tournament beating the Village Green 23-20. On Saturday, City Line defeated 3rd base 35-21, McCracken Oil 27-19 and Focus PT 24-9 in the winner’s bracket final.
In the winner’s bracket final, City Line defeated Focus PT (winners of the Team Sportsmanship award), as Danny Bassage (two home runs), Billy Bizzaro (home run), Stavisky and Hemphill all collected three hits apiece.
McCracken Oil won its first two tournament games, over House Dawgs and MacNeal Windows before losing to City Line in the winner’s bracket semifinal. McCracken then won three loser’s bracket games (over Samhill Construction, 3rd Base and Focus PT) to make it back to the championship game.