OLEAN — The 45th Annual City Cup softball begins tonight at Forness Park, with games scheduled for the first round of both the men’s and women’s brackets.
The men’s bracket features 13 teams and the women’s bracket features 11 teams. Organizers set a two-day schedule, with the double-elimination tournaments set to conclude Saturday night.
The men’s championship is set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Forness Field 8, with a second game at 7 p.m. if necessary. The women’s championship games are set for the same times at Forness 1.
Presented below are the brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments:
MEN’S CITY CUP (Double elimination) Winner’s Bracket Friday’s First Round
Game 1: The Moose vs. The Other Place, at Forness 1, 5:45 p.m. Game 2: Samhill Construction vs. Angee’s, at Forness 8, 5:45 p.m. Game 3: The City Line vs. Village Green, at Forness 9, 5:45 p.m. Game 4: Allegany Mt. LLC vs. 3rd Base, at Forness 8, 7 p.m. Game 5: McCracken Oil vs. House Dawgs, at Forness 9, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Second Round Game
Game 6: Parkwood River Rats vs. Game 1 winner, at Forness 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Second Round Games
Game 7: Focus PT vs. Game 2 winner, at Forness 1, 9 a.m. Game 8: MacNeal Windows vs. Game 5 winner, at Forness 9, 9 a.m. Game 9: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at Forness 8, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Game 15: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, at Forness 9, 11:30 a.m. Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, at Forness 8, 12:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Winner’s Bracket Final
Game 21: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, at Forness 8, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Game 24: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 (loser’s bracket) winner, at Forness 8, 5:45 p.m. Game 25: If necessary, at Forness 8, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S CITY CUP (Double elimination) Winner’s Bracket Friday’s First Round Games
Game 1: Pink Ladies vs. Union Whiskey, at Forness 1, 5:45 p.m. Game 2: Granny’s Redemption vs. Randy’s Up the River, at Forness 1, 5:45 p.m. Game 3: Smethport VFW vs. Misfits, at Forness 1, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Second Round Game
Game 4: Charlie Mike vs. Carpy’s Jackson, at Forness 2, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Second Round Games
Game 5: Angee’s vs. Game 1 winner, at Forness 1, 9 a.m. Game 6: 3rd Base vs. Game 2 winner, at Forness 2, 9 a.m. Game 7: Rixford Well vs. Game 3 winner, at Forness 3, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Game 13: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, at Forness 2, 12:45 p.m. Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, at Forness 1, 12:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Winner’s Bracket Final
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, at Forness 1, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship