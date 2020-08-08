OLEAN — In a summer when COVID-19 rendered many sports traditions disrupted or forgone entirely, an area mainstay held its 45th renewal Friday night.
The City Cup, Olean’s annual slow-pitch softball tournament, began Friday night with opening round games at Forness Park for both the men’s and women’s brackets.
The City Cup continues all day today, through the championship round of the men’s and women’s tournaments. The men’s championship is set for 5:45 p.m. at Forness Field 8, with a second game at 7 p.m. if necessary. The women’s championship games are set for the same times at Forness 1.
Organizers planned for a two-day tournament, giving themselves room to play Sunday in the event of postponements. Mandy Bushnell, the Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League commissioner and City Cup co-coordinator (alongside Bill Bizzaro), said the Forness facilities provided enough fields to hold the full tournament.
“We had an extra field to stand by,” Bushnell said. “We’re usually pretty good about utilizing as many fields around the city as we can if we need to. But it was more for a distance thing, we wanted to keep people spread out, cut down on the people visiting tents. We have a one team tent rule. So it’s basically a space thing and we wanted to get it done in the two days, so it was easier this way.”
Fewer teams, for both the tournament and the weekly rec softball league, were an unfortunate side-effect of the pandemic’s economic impact.
“It’s definitely an issue because of sponsorships,” Bushnell said. “Even during the season that was a thing, like a lot of teams paid themselves, because their sponsors weren’t open.”
The tournament had no opening ceremony, a tradition for most years when teams gathered to one spot and presented awards.
“The awards that come with the ceremony, like the Abdo Award, that was canceled for this year, because we didn’t want to have a big group in one spot, and because that takes a lot for the sponsors and we just didn’t have the sponsors this year,” Bushnell acknowledged.
“We will be doing separate awards and trophies after the championship games, for women and for men, but they’re both going to be at our own fields.”
The City Cup implemented social distancing measures for both the players and spectators, to avoid crowding in areas such as dugouts and team tents.
“We don’t use the dugouts, except for three people in the dugout at any time, no teams in the dugouts,” Bushnell said. “We ask the spectators to stay away from the player area and social distance where they’re sitting. We are having canopies for shade, but they have to be spaced out and only the team members are in each tent. There’s no visiting other tents.”
Players also can use hand sanitizer throughout the games, and some measures limit contact for umpires and the players themselves.
“We have hand sanitizers on hand, everybody got an individual spray hand sanitizer and then we also have them sanitizing before and after at-bats, when they come on and off the field,” Bushnell said. “The umps, we don’t have them throw the ball back and we don’t have them pick up the bats and they stay six feet away from the catcher and the batter.”