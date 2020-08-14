Democratic 23rd Congressional District candidate Tracy Mitrano praised Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate, saying she reflects the country’s growing diversity.
“I think she is an excellent choice,” Mitrano said. “Had she stayed in the race, I might have voted for her.”
Mitrano is running against Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning in the 11-county district.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made history Tuesday with his choice of Harris for vice president with her African-American and East Asian heritage.
“Diversity is particularly important in light of the circumstances in this country brought into focus by the death of George Floyd,” Mitrano told reporters on a conference call Thursday.
“We need attention on these issues,” Mitrano said. Harris “comes from a position of being a prosecutor. She’s willing to reflect back and admit evolution on issues like police brutality. She will broaden the conversation.”
Mitrano also expects Harris to talk about “the crisis in healthcare. It’s not affordable, it’s not available and it’s not efficient.”
The Democrats’ position on healthcare is a stark contrast to that of President Donald Trump, who has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Mitrano said.
The demonizing of Harris began soon after Biden’s announcement of his choice for vice president, Mitrano observed.
“The negative message the Trump administration came out right off the bat,” full of “deliberate misinformation” about Biden and Harris, she added, and noted that Trump underestimates people who are tired of his racist insults and the failure of his record.
“If I look at Biden and Harris, I see people dedicated to people and getting this country over this health and economic crisis,” Mitrano said. “They want to make sure everyone gets a fair shake.”
Comparing the Democratic ticket to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, she said she sees “negativity, resentment, hatred and racism.” They promote “backward-looking policies” on national security, education and immigration.”
Biden and Harris, Mitrano said, “will move in a direction that is positive and provide an opportunity to move beyond this crisis.”
Mitrano complained again that the Reed campaign is refusing to schedule any debates, which she called “a stunning rebuke to the democratic process” and “an insult to his constituency.”
Debates can be structured to be “COVID-correct,” Mitrano said. People deserve “to hear our positions on the issues. I believe he is afraid to debate me because he has failed his district.”
Mitrano suggested that Reed’s claim that his frequent town halls make up for not having any debates makes no sense. “His explanation is a potential violation of the Hatch Act,” she said, charging that Reed uses congressional staffers at his town hall meetings, which would indicate he used funds for personnel for political purposes.
Mitrano charged that Reed, “instead of working for the people, has used his office to run for another political position,” referring to the congressman’s overtures to run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022.
Mitrano said polls show Trump has lost his 15% advantage in the congressional district.
“(Reed) is going down with him.” Mitrano said. “He’s the honorary chairman of (Trump’s) campaign. He’s in complete support of the president. He was the fifth member of Congress to endorse Trump. He has hitched his star to a failing president.”
