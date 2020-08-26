LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are expected to vote later today to set a public hearing for Sept. 9 on proposed changes to the county’s solid waste law.
First, however, the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee will meet just prior to today’s meeting at 4 p.m. to vote on an amendment to the law approved last week by members of the Finance Committee.
Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, said on Monday the committee needed to vote on an amendment made by the Finance Committee.
The amendment increases the size of garbage bags slightly, but maintains the current prices of comparable bags costing $1.50, $3 and $4.50.
The changes in the solid waste law will be accompanied by closing the county’s free yard waste lots at the former landfills in Mansfield and Ischua. Individuals will be able to dispose of grass clippings and leaves by the bag or the cubic yard — which they will have the pay for.
Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, proposed during the Public Works Committee last week to remove the $15 charge for flat screen televisions and monitors, while retaining the price for older and bulkier CRT models. It did not pass. County Public Works officials said the county spends $30,000 a year for televisions and monitors. There is no charge for other electronics.
Koch said Tuesday that he thinks getting rid of any television under 32 inches should only cost $5, while $15 is a fair figure for bigger TV screens. He argued that the higher disposal fees will result in more TVs and monitors being thrown along the roadside.
He also thinks the county shouldn’t charge for yard waste.
“I know it’s meant to encourage people to compost, but everyone’s not going to be able to do that,” he said. “They should keep it free.”
Public Works officials complained that commercial services and others left tree trunks and other large branches the county had to pay for to grind up and remove. The last bill to grind all the material at both landfills was $80,000.
Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda said last week the intent of the local law was to increase revenue and help cut costs that go on the tax rolls. He said the law should result in $600,000 in savings and added revenue.