Cattaraugus County’s public health director said Wednesday he thinks local school reopening plans will work.
Speaking to members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said as schools ramp up their reopening plans, “We are continually getting calls.”
Watkins and other county Health Department employees have reviewed schools’ reopening plans, he said. They look at whether mask wearing is required and social distancing can be achieved.
Also of concern is whether the schools have a means to identify symptomatic individuals coming into the schools and isolate people.
The county Health Department is also ready to help with any COVID-19 testing, Watkins said. The department is currently conducting between 30 and 35 tests a day, which he expects will go up as schools get closer to opening day.
Asked how many county residents were asymptomatic, or without any COVID-19 symptoms like fever, head and body aches, sore throat, cough and loss of taste or smell, Watkins said of the 140 positive tests of county residents, 34 were asymptomatic. Many of those, he said, were healthcare workers.
The 140th county resident testing positive for COVID-19 was a woman from the northeast corner of the county who had recently returned from South Dakota.
She denied being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
As a healthcare worker, she was required to take a COVID-19 test after traveling to a high-risk state and was tested on Monday. The result came back positive on Wednesday.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited, Watkins said.
Meanwhile, Allegany County reported its first new case of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 85.
The county has two active cases, with 31 people in quarantine/isolation.
CUOMO WORRIED ABOUT SCHOOLS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York schools must prepare to confront coronavirus outbreaks like those seen at some U.S. colleges in recent days as they prepare to reopen.
Schools must take into account the outbreaks at places like the University of North Carolina and the University of Notre Dame, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. Both have been forced to transition this week to full remote learning as cases spread on their campuses.
New York districts must consider whether their reopening plans can prevent a similar situation, the governor said. That means solid policies for testing and contact tracing.
“Could you have caught the spread?” he asked. “If you can’t answer yes, then there’s a problem.”
It’s already “risky and problematic” to reopen schools, Cuomo added. Add the approaching flu season, lack of compliance with reopening rules and the number of states where the virus is still spreading rapidly and the situation becomes even more uncertain.
STATEWIDE COVID UPDATE
Though New York’s coronavirus numbers were good once again on Tuesday, Cuomo said, New Yorkers can’t relax.
“The numbers have been very good news for months,” he said Wednesday. “Maybe we are at halftime in the game. And we ended the first half in good shape after a brutal first half. ... COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
The statewide positive testing rate for the virus was 0.78% on Tuesday. It was the 12th straight day the positive test rate was less than 1%.
But Cuomo said the state continues to see violations of reopening guidelines at bars and restaurants. Local police departments must enforce the rules, he said.
In the Western New York region, the number of positive COVID tests reported Tuesday was 1.4%, the first time the rate was over 1% in several days. The percentage of positive tests was 0.8% on Monday and 0.5% on Sunday.
A total of 548 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 11. A total of 131 people were in intensive care units, up five, and 60 people were intubated, the same number as the previous day.
Another six people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday. The statewide death toll is now 25,270.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)