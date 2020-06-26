LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s fund balance grew by more than $1 million by the end of 2019, according to the county’s accounting firm.
Auditors from Drescher & Malecki LLP of Buffalo told county legislators this week that the fund balance as of Dec. 31, 2019 was $37.8 million, up $1.04 million from 2018.
That is after, said County Administrator Jack Searles, the Legislature voted to use $3.8 million from the fund balance to hold the tax rate steady in 2020.
Another $10 million in the fund balance is in three different types of accounts not available for general use: $1.69 million that is not spendable, $4.51 million that is restricted and the remainder which is already assigned or committed.
Luke Malecki, the firm’s engagement partner, said at $37.8 million, the county had “a healthy fund balance” that helps with the current situation where the county has lost millions of dollars in tax revenues.
The low point of sales tax losses, he said, came in May as county businesses were preparing to reopen under Phase 1. In March, sales tax receipts were down 13%, but in April they plunged 22%.
Malecki praised the fund balance of the county’s general fund, which fluctuated from 21.5% to 20% of the county budget over the past five years. Also, the positive track of revenues v. expenditures — they match very closely — is another good aspect of the county finances, he said.
“There are not a lot of variations,” Searles added. “That is a benchmark of good budgeting.
“Overall, it is very positive and shows Cattaraugus County remains in the position we need to be in,” hesaid. “We are doing good in comparison to our peers (other counties).”
Searles said internet sales taxes and better-than-expected investment income helped the county to an “exceedingly positive position. We are right where we need to be.”
The county administrator said, “We entered 2020 with the resources that allowed us to weather this coronavirus.”