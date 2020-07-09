Children in communities across Cattaraugus County began receiving nutritious lunches this week thanks to the Cattaraugus Community Action Summer Food Service Program.
The meals, which have been picked up by children at schools and venues in a number of communities, will continue through Aug. 14, said Tina Zerbian, executive director of Community Action. Zerbian said the program is a collaborative effort between Community Action and the New York State Education Department.
“What we do is we prepare the meals here and deliver them to the sites,” Zerbian explained. “Once they’re at the sites, each school district has personnel that are distributing them from there” to the children.
“As far as I know, I think things are going well,” she continued. “I think this is a very different approach than what we have been used to. But clearly Covid (pandemic) has had an impact on the previous rules and regulations.”
She explained that in the past, the staff would sit and observe the child as he or she ate the meal at the distribution sites that were often set up in parks.
“Kids couldn’t take the meals off-site … but for very obvious reasons, those rules have changed,” she commented. “So once the meals are delivered to the schools, they’re giving us accounts that kids are either fed on-site or allowing them to take them off-site, as well.”
The meals are delivered at some sites Monday through Friday, while other distributions take place two or four days a week.
Andrew Studley, COO of Services for Community Action, said the first day of the program
started off slow, but has “picked up steam the last few days.
“We are excited to offer the program again this year as we know every little bit helps, especially through these difficult times,” Studley said. “We have a great staff led by longtime summer lunch worker Jeanne Gross. I think it’s important the community knows that meals are free to anyone 18 and under, and that this year, unlike previous years, parents and guardians can pick up for their children.”
In addition, Studley said registration is not required, just the name of the child receiving the meal.
The schedule for the lunches are listed by community in alphabetical order.
• CATTARAUGUS — Distributed at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, 25 N. Franklin St., 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
• FRANKLINVILLE — Distributed at Franklinville Central School, 32 N. Main St., 10 to 10:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
• LITTLE VALLEY — Distributed at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, 207 Rock City St., 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
• OLEAN — Distributed at Olean High School, 410 W. Sullivan St.; Washington West Elementary, 1626 Washington St.; and East View Elementary, 690 E. Spring St.; noon to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• OLEAN — Distributed at William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 East State St., noon to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• PORTVILLE — Distributed at Portville Central School, 500 Elm St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.
• SALAMANCA — Distributed at Center Street Baptist Church, 443 Center St., 11:30 to 1 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
SALAMANCA — Distributed at Salamanca City Central School, Greer Building, Fern Avenue, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
SALAMANCA — Distributed at Salamanca Youth Bureau, 36 South Ave., noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
