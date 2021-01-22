The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, to be sure, is content.
And why wouldn’t it be?
Bona has won five-straight, the longest active streak in the Atlantic 10, an impressive stretch that includes a road victory over the league’s preseason No. 1, a 26-point drubbing and three wins by an average of 15.
It sits alone in first, a half-game up on UMass, a third of the way through the conference campaign.
The Bonnies aren’t completely appeased, though. One of their self-critiques in an otherwise shining start: playing a better first half. Indeed, despite winning their last four by double figures, they went into halftime up four (vs. Saint Joe’s), tied (with Fordham), up four (on Duquesne) and down 15 (to VCU).
That’s now a point of emphasis, beginning with tonight’s rematch with the Dukes (7 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) — which comes just eight days after their first encounter — inside Division III La Roche’s Kerr Fitness Center.
“We’re happy where we’re at, but we’re not satisfied, we’re not comfortable; we can’t stop working,” coach Mark Schmidt assessed of his team’s 7-1 (5-1) start. “If we get complacent, if we get comfortable, our skill’s gonna erode and we’re going to start losing.”
He added, “We’ve got a long way to go, and our players understand that. We’re not nearly where we need to be execution-wise. You saw the first half against VCU, we didn’t play very well. So we’ve got to put a 40-minute game together, because the teams that we’re playing starting (tonight) are all good teams and are all teams that if we don’t play well, we’re going to lose.”
DESPITE THOSE slow starts, Bona has been dominant over the final 20 minutes.
Schmidt’s team outscored those same four opponents by an average of 20 points after halftime. Behind its league-leading scoring defense, it surrendered a mean of just 21.3 points in those stanzas.
And so it was with Duquesne.
Bona held the Dukes to just a pair of field goals over the final eight minutes to turn a 45-42 lead into a 62-48 victory. On a night where everyone else struggled offensively, it received a season-high 28 points from Kyle Lofton to secure the outcome.
But don’t expect a similarly comfortable ending in the rematch, Schmidt warned. While Bona was making its statement-making comeback Wednesday against VCU, Duquesne was doing the same, rallying from a 17-point first-half deficit to beat Rhode Island, 71-69, on the identical floor it’ll be playing today.
Additionally, it welcomed back to practice Maceo Austin, a starting guard who had recently taken a leave of absence and might be available tonight. Even after losing two other starters to transfer, the Dukes (4-5, 3-4), behind bruising forwards Marcus Weathers (14 points) and Michael Hughes (9 points, 7 rebounds), have remained a difficult out.
“It was a close game; it ended up being 14, but it was a one- or two-possession game until the last couple minutes,” Schmidt said of the first contest, played inside the Reilly Center. “They present a lot of problems with their inside game. Weathers and Hughes are horses inside.
“They’re really well-coached, they’ll make adjustments … we’ve got to play better against them than we did a week ago playing down at their place. And they’re going to be ready for us, so we have to play that much better.”
FOR BONA, against a Duquesne team that also ranks among the A-10’s best defensively — on whom it struggled to crack 60 points just a week ago — that likely means remaining locked in on ‘D’.
Schmidt’s team did a solid job on the Dukes’ big forwards in Game 1, containing Weathers to 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting and Hughes to 12 points, but just three rebounds. And though it did allow 5-foot-8 guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (10.6 points) to go off for 25 in the Pittsburgh area last year, it’s limited him to efforts of 6, 4, 3 and 9 in four other meetings. Also on its radar: freshman forward Chad Baker, who went 5-of-5 from 3-point range (19 points) in Wednesday’s win over Rhode Island.
Given the way the Dukes have hung tough, the Bonnies expect only a battle in Game 2.
“You saw what they did against (URI), they were down 13, 14, and a lot of teams, similar to us (on Wednesday), they could have laid down and just said, ‘hey, we’ve had injuries, we’ve had transfers, we’re gonna feel sorry for ourselves,’” Schmidt said. “That’s not happening with Duquesne. And that’s a credit to the coaching staff and those players.
“The way they played and came back against Rhode Island, that’s all you need to know. They’re competitive guys. (Coach Keith Dambrot’s) getting the most out of them and we’re expecting a really difficult game.”
WITH A win, Bona can match its best overall start since 2000-01 (that team started 8-1) and tie its best mark through six games in A-10 play (set in 1982-83). To do that, it’ll have to get by a Dukes team that, two years later, remains displaced as its home venue continues to undergo COVID-delayed renovations.
Last year’s game was at Robert Morris, while tonight’s is in the modest confines of a D-III gymnasium.
“It’s a difficult situation for Duquesne,” Schmidt acknowledged. “I can’t even imagine for two years not playing in your home arena. I’ve never been to (La Roche’s) facilities … but it’s 94 feet, 10-foot rims; it’s gonna be 5-on-5, so let’s go play.
“This year is different without the crowd; the (atmosphere hasn’t been a factor). It’s La Roche’s gym, other teams have had to play there. Our expectation is to go in there and try to play our best.”