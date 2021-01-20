ST. BONAVENTURE — By any measure, it’s an objectively big game for St. Bonaventure.
The contest itself is an early battle for first place in the Atlantic 10 standings, with Bona (6-1, 4-1) currently holding the top spot (in a tie with UMass) and VCU (10-3, 3-1) sitting a half-game behind. With those teams scheduled to meet just once this year, it could well have positioning implications down the line.
Then, too, for Bona, it’s an opportunity to earn a second Top-100 victory, the importance of which has only been amplified in league play given its lack of chances in a diminished non-conference. It could also knock off another team that happens to reside in that “fringe NCAA” tier, as Bona currently sits a solid No. 58 in the KenPom rankings with VCU just three spots behind.
But to Mark Schmidt, of course, it’s merely the “next” game.
And that’s the way he’s approaching tonight’s matchup with VCU (6 o’clock, CBS Sports-TV, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM), which replaced Richmond on the schedule due to a Spiders-related COVID concern, inside the Reilly Center.
“All games are vitally important, and home games are most important,” said Schmidt, echoing a familiar sentiment, when asked if tonight could be viewed as especially critical. “As I say all the time, if you want to compete for a title, you gotta protect your home court, and we gotta try to protect our home court (tonight) at 6 p.m.
“VCU’s a good team; young, but talented, well-coached. But no matter who you’re playing in the A-10, it’s an important game. It’s only our seventh game of the year, so it’s still early. They’re getting better, hopefully we’re getting better, (but) it’s no more important than the other ones.”
BONA, presently, has one “signature” win under its belt, a road (Quadrant 1) triumph over No. 50 Richmond. Its only loss came shorthanded on the road against a Rhode Island team that, as of Tuesday, ranked No. 63.
To pick up another, it’ll have to reverse a recent, and ugly, trend.
Bona was owned in each of its last two games with VCU, falling 85-55 (at home) in 2019 and 91-63 last January in the Siegel Center, its third- and fourth-worst losses of the last two years. Defense aside, it struggled mightily to score in each, shooting just 27 percent (1-18 3s) in the former and 35 percent (3-18 3s) in the latter.
The Rams, despite a newer-look team with just one returning starter – sophomore guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, who erupted for a then-career-high 21 in last year’s win over Bona – still looks, and plays, like VCU. Using its “Havoc” approach, it again leads the league in steals (11.5) and turnovers forced (19) per game.
The key, then, for Bona? To do a better job against the Rams’ fast-paced, disruptive style.
“We’ve got to do a better job of handling their pressure, that’s the key,” Schmidt noted. “You can’t turn the ball over – that’s how they play, that gets them going, that gets them going on offense. Live turnovers kill you against VCU, so we’ve got to protect the ball, do a good job against their running and trapping.”
He added: “We have to know when to go and when not to go, when to attack and when to pull it back and run some offense. We haven’t done a very good job of that against VCU in the last couple of years. Hopefully we can do a better job tonight.”
ONE OF the league’s traditional heavyweights, the Rams have actually fluctuated in recent years.
Picked to finish seventh in 2019, they rolled to a regular season title. Selected to finish first again, with much of its lineup back, last winter, they took a bit of a step back, placing ninth in the league standings.
This year, though, they’re back in familiar territory, having beaten Memphis in the non-league, hung tough in losses to then-No. 15 West Virginia (78-66) and Penn State (72-69) and securing all three of its league wins (over Saint Joe’s, George Mason and GW) so far on the road.
The Rams, again, rely largely on depth, boasting just two double-digit scorers (the other being junior forward Vince Williams Jr at 10.8 points), but nine guys who provide at least five points per contest (and 10 that play meaningful minutes). That figures to be its own challenge for the Bonnies, who are expected to once again be without junior guard Anthony Roberts (personal reasons), and whose bench has become almost non-existent as a result.
Bona has been worn down by VCU’s press due, in part, to that lack of depth over the last two years.
But, defensively, it starts with containing Hyland, a preseason third team all-conference selection, who already has a pair of 30-point outings this winter and averages close to three 3-pointers per game (38-of-107).
“He’s really good, he’s one of the better guards in our league,” said Schmidt, whose teams are just 2-6 against the Rams since they entered the league in 2012. “He’s scoring the ball, he’s the leader of that team, you can see that the team has confidence in him. He’s taken 100 more shots than anybody else on their team. He’s got the respect of his teammates. You watch him play … he’s got a passion for the game and he’s ultra-talented.”
Of handling VCU’s pressure, he added: “You gotta attack it – layups, dunks, open 3s, but then if you don’t have it, you have to pull it out and run some offense. It’s hard to coach that; that’s a feel.
“We gotta be ball-strong. They do a great job of getting deflections and they’re just very active. We want to play fast, but we gotta be smart.”