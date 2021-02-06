Kyle Lofton remembers the bitter feeling.
And, really, how could he forget?
After winning nine-straight over Saint Louis from 2014-19, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has dropped its last two to the Billikens, and in two different, but similarly biting ways:
By allowing a 15-point first-half lead to dissolve into a last-minute loss in the 2019 Atlantic 10 championship game inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. And, more recently, by being run off the floor in a 72-49 road defeat in its regular season finale last March … its last memory before finally starting this season on Dec. 15.
Bona (9-1, 7-1), in first place and riding a seven-game win streak, doesn’t necessarily need an added form of motivation in this one. But as competitors, the way those two contests unfolded, against much the same cast, remains fresh. And that’s something it’ll bring into today’s showdown with the Billikens (2 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, CBS Sports-TV) inside Chaifetz Arena.
“Yeah, definitely,” Lofton acknowledged Thursday. “Seeing how freshman year we lost towards the end of the game and then last year, the way we lost to them … like it wasn’t even a game.
“We talk about that stuff. Every day, we just look at it like, ‘alright, this is it, this is not going to happen anymore.’ We just gotta go in there ready to battle. We know it’s going to be a battle. We take these next couple days in practice to get better and just go on the road, try to get a victory.”
FOR BONA, it’s as big a game as it’ll play all season.
The Bonnies and Billikens sit No. 32 and No. 52, respectively, in the NCAA’s NET rankings, good for first and third, respectively, in the A-10. Both are receiving Top 25 votes, with the latter having just fallen out of the Associated Press poll this week.
For coach Mark Schmidt’s team, it’s an opportunity for a second Quadrant 1 victory (the first coming over No. 51 Richmond), which are critically important to a team’s at-large resume. And it comes against a Billikens team amid its own challenging situation.
Saint Louis went 7-1 in the non-conference, which included victories over LSU and NC State, before having to pause for over a month (Dec. 23-Jan. 26) while being hit hard by COVID-19. Upon finally returning (and after backing into a national ranking while idle), it was predictably rusty, dropping its first two league games, at home to Dayton, and on the road Wednesday at La Salle.
And while that may take a bit of luster off today’s contest, the reality for Bona is this: It’s now facing an angry Saint Louis team, one that remains among the best in the league, on its home floor, where its only loss was that close setback to the Flyers (76-71) after a 34-day layoff.
And they know: This is the kind of prospective win that would truly stand out in March.
“(It’s) a big game,” Schmidt acknowledged. “Saint Louis is a terrific team. They’re No. 1 in scoring, scoring margin, No. 1 in rebounding differential. We got our hands full. They’re a really good team, they did a number on us last year.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge playing a team like Saint Louis, but our guys are looking forward to the challenge. But the approach doesn’t change. Preparation, preparation … (and) it’s about execution. Can we execute well enough (on both ends) to keep these guys out of the paint?”
AND THAT, of course, is where the Billikens shine.
Saint Louis has back much of its core from last year, including one of the league’s top trios in Jordan Goodwin, who as a 6-foot-3 guard averages a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) and leads the A-10 in rebounding; 6-foot-6 guard Javonte Perkins (18 points) and imposing big man Hasahn French.
With that comes the same identity: They’re the most physical team in the conference and, at plus-9, the best on the boards. And that’s where Bona has struggled against SLU, particularly last year.
Schmidt’s team lost the rebounding battle, 42-33. It’s had trouble scoring against the suffocating Billikens, averaging just 51 points in the last two contests. And it was manhandled at the rim by both French (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Goodwin (14 points, 9 boards).
That’s priority No. 1 for the Bonnies, who, so far this year, have done a good job of playing bigger than they are and asserting themselves against rugged opponents: Matching the Bills’ physicality.
“WE CAN’T get bullied,” Schmidt bottom-lined. “So far, we’ve done a decent job, but we haven’t played anyone as physical as Saint Louis; I think Duquesne is right there. But it’s a bully game. They try to get the ball into the paint, they force double teams and they kick it out …”
He added: “Goodwin is just a unique player; that’s an important part of this thing too. We have to keep him under control in terms of offensive rebounding. He’s going to get his defensive rebounds, but we have to keep him off the offensive glass.”
Bona reversed another ugly trend earlier this year when it nullified what VCU had done to it in the previous two contests. It’ll try to do the same today against a Saint Louis team that’s also become a problematic matchup.
That includes putting up a better fight against French.
“He’s a force inside if you give him low-post position,” Schmidt said. “(Staying out of foul trouble and limiting touches) are important ingredients to beat Saint Louis. French is the key. They played La Salle Wednesday, he gets in foul trouble and gets three points. They’re not the same team without French playing.
“He’s really important, he’s one of the knowns and he can’t be somebody who goes for 20 and 20.”