COUDERSPORT, Pa. — In a matchup of two of the top three teams in the North Tier League volleyball standings, Cameron County needed all five sets to get past Coudersport Thursday night.
The teams traded sets until Cameron County (5-2, 4-1) held on for a win, 25-13, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.
Morgan Lorenzo marked 10 kills with a block and nine digs to lead the Red Raiders, while Mallory McKimm had five kills and three blocks and Reggie Goodrow dished out 27 assists.
For Coudy (4-3, 4-2), Sarah Atherholt had 10 kills, 10 blocks and four digs; Makenzie Gentzyel had a team-high 34 digs; Ava Wahlers added seven kills, five blocks and three digs; and Praylan Perkins chipped in seven aces and 19 digs.
DISTRICT 9 LAURELSt. Marys 3, Bradford 1BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford took the third set but could not come all the way back, losing 25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-21.
Alix Ordiway tallied nine kills for the Owls (1-3) and Emma Swanson recorded four kills.
Lydia Sarnoski added four kills to go along with two blocks and Jessica Fox tallied 17 assists and two blocks for Bradford.
NORTH TIERSmethport 3, Austin 0SMETHPORT, Pa. — Smethport (5-1) took the league match in straight sets, 25-15, 30-28, 25-23.
Baylee Fitzsimmons tallied 15 digs and nine aces during the victory for Smethport. Chloe Costa recorded nine digs, five aces and three kills, while Danielle Nelson added eight kills, one assist, one ace and one dig.
Austin fell to 0-6.
Galeton 3, Northern Potter 0GALETON, Pa. — Galeton swept the Panthers, 25-18, 25-20, 25-6.
Leading NoPe were Courtney Martin, with 32 digs and seven kills; Madison Hoopes with 43 digs and Megan Hyde, who added 31 digs and two kills.
Oswayo Valley 3, Port Allegany 0
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Oswayo Valley (4-1) earned a dominant sweep, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9. Jadyn Brabham tallied kills, six digs, one block and four aces during the win.
For OV, Trinity Lundy recorded 19 digs, seven points, one kill and two aces and Johanna Dickerson had 16 assists, seven digs, five aces, three kills and two blocks. Macy West added nine digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks.
Shannon Curfman came up with two blocks, two kills and two aces for the Gators (2-4) while Tori Tanner recorded seven digs and three blocks.