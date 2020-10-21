EMPORIUM, Pa. — A month ago, the Cameron County girls volleyball team edged Coudersport in a tightly-contested five-set battle.
In that one, the Red Raiders surrendered a 2-1 lead in the fourth set before slamming the door in the fifth and final segment.
On Tuesday, it won in almost exactly the same fashion.
Kaelee Bresslin racked up 15 kills and 13 digs and Morgan Lorenzo registered 17 digs, six kills and three aces to guide the Red Raiders to a 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 triumph in North Tier League action. The only real difference in this one is that CC lost the first set before coming out with the win.
Mallory McKimm posted seven kills and four blocks while Hailey Hilfiger added eight digs and three aces for the Red Raiders (11-7, 9-4).
Avaree Kellert totaled 15 kills and 35 digs while Paige Watson had 17 digs and 12 kills and Sarah Atherholt had eight kills, three blocks and three digs for the Falcons (11-7, 9-5), who saw the end of a four-match winning streak.
Galeton 3, Northern Potter 1
ULYSSES, Pa. — Alexis Johnson (2 blocks) and Alli Macensky (3 blocks, five aces) each had 11 kills to spark Galeton to a narrow 25-21, 26-24, 25-26, 25-21 victory. Lauren Sauley added four kills, 13 assists, 21 digs and four aces for the Tigers (9-5 league).
For Northern Potter (5-13, 3-10), Megan Hyde (2 aces) notched 29 digs and seven kills, Rebecca Martin had six kills and 16 digs and Lydia (5 kills, 7 blocks) and Faith Zdrojewski (17 assists, 6 digs) also had key outings.
Smethport 3, Austin 2
AUSTIN, Pa. — Playing with five freshmen, Austin jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but fell just short of its first win of the season in a 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11, 15-13 loss.
Alyn Thomas collected nine kills and six blocks while Baylee Fitzsimmons totaled 19 digs and nine aces to lead Smethport (3-14, 3-12). Dani Nelson added five digs, six kills, four blocks and three assists for the Hubbers.
For Austin (0-16, 0-13), Ella Brewer had 23 digs, Kylie Walsh notched 10 kills, Khloe Nicka had seven kills and seven digs and Savannah Horton chipped in seven digs and four aces.
Oswayo Valley 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Jadyn Brabham posted another double-double, this one built on 16 digs and 12 kills, as Oswayo Valley swept host Port Allegany (25-15, 25-16, 25-12).
Macy West added 12 kills and seven digs for Oswayo Valley, while Trinity Lundy posted 20 digs and four aces.
Port’s Jade Evens had eight digs, three kills and three blocks. Shannon Curfman added nine points, four blocks and an ace while Madeline Smith logged six digs, four kills and a block.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Johnsonburg 3, Bradford 0
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Johnsonburg (6-2 league) took it in straight sets with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 triumph.
For Bradford (2-11, 1-7), Alex Asp (3 blocks) and Alex Ordiway each had three kills while Lydia Sarnoski added two kills and three blocks.
NON-LEAGUE Otto-Eldred 3, Kane 1
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Behind Reilly Raught’s well-rounded night, Otto-Eldred picked up an impressive 25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16 victory.
Raught posted nine aces, nine kills, six blocks and four digs while Brianna Silvis recorded five digs and five kills for the Terrors (14-1). Haley Cousins chipped in 11 digs, seven kills and six aces.
For Kane, Audri Marconi posted four aces, three blocks and 11 kills while Sarri Swanson had seven blocks, two kills and three aces.