CUBA — Safe to say the Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team has begun to hit its stride.
Summer Mattison registered six kills, five aces and three digs and the Rebels triumphed for the second time in as many nights with a 3-0 sweep of Fillmore in an Allegany County rematch on Tuesday night.
In its first two matches of the year, C-R fell to Bolivar-Richburg in its season-opener and needed five sets to get by Tuesday’s opponent, the Eagles. Since then, however, C-R has taken its typical form under first-year coach Madison Crandall, winning six-straight overall, with all but one a relatively convincing sweep.
Aside from extending its win streak, C-R made it even more meaningful by getting the victory on its Senior Night. And that triumph actually pushed the Rebels, who beat Hinsdale on Monday, a half-game ahead of both B-R and Houghton (which also earned 3-0 victories on Tuesday) for first place in the league standings.
Brianna Green added seven digs and three kills while Quincy Tyler handed out 17 assists with three digs for the Rebels, who took it, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18. Emma Cole had seven kills, three aces and four blocks while Jadyn Mucher had four kills for the Eagles (4-5).
Cuba-Rushford will look to go 3-0 for the week when it travels to Genesee Valley/Belfast on Thursday.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix racked up 10 kills and six aces and Brena Walp posted nine kills to pace Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-12, 25-4, 25-19 sweep.
Emma Murphy added six aces for the Wolverines (5-1).
For Hinsdale (0-7), Larissa Kirtz totaled 10 digs and two kills while Kenzington Wesley (2 kills) and CC Carapellatti each had six digs.
Houghton 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Emily Tankeh recorded seven kills, eight aces and a pair of blocks as Houghton bounced back from its lone loss with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
Jess Prentice added four kills and five aces for the Panthers (6-1).
“They tend to not make mistakes,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt said of Houghton. “They really cover, they serve well — that was our big struggle, serve/receive. They do a lot to make you work, and if you don’t do the same, they’re going to put the pressure right on you. That’s what makes them so good.”
For the Jaguars (3-5), Katlyn Sadler had six kills and Addison Herring had nine assists and two aces.