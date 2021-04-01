CUBA — Summer Mattison racked up 10 aces, eight kills and three digs and the Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team knocked off previously unbeaten Houghton, 3-1, in an Allegany County matchup on Thursday night.
Brianna Green picked up nine kills, seven digs and a pair of aces while Quincy Taylor facilitated the offense with 24 assists for the Rebels, who took it, 25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 25-12.
C-R has won four-straight since a season-opening loss to Bolivar-Richburg. With Thursday’s win, it also moved into a three-way tie for first in the league standings with both B-R and Houghton — all with 4-1 league records.
Emily Tankeh totaled 12 digs, seven kills and four aces while Jessica Prentice collected eight kills and two kills and each dropped in four aces for the Panthers (5-1).
CCAA CENTRAL
Olean 3, Southwestern 0
OLEAN — Adele Dwaileebe totaled 11 digs, five kills and two aces and Alice Dwaileebe also had five kills to key Olean to a 26-24, 25-12, 25-20 sweep.
Logan Baer posted 19 assists, four digs and three aces while Makenna Pancio and Brynn Ackerman added 15 digs and eight kills, respectively, for the Huskies. Grace Parr chipped in three digs and three kills in the win.
“Both teams hustled. Southwestern’s outside hitters are super strong and the entire team serves tough,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “My team played phenomenal defense. Makenna and Adele stepped up big.”
For the Trojans, Madeleine DuBois had four kills and four digs and Anna Rauh had four kills, two blocks and five digs.
STEUBEN COUNTY
Wellsville 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 0
CANISTEO — Kaylee Coleman recorded nine kills and seven aces to power Wellsville to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 sweep.
Jaelyn Knapp totaled five kills, while Mattie Buckley had 12 assists and each had a pair of aces for the Lions.
Emma Dunaway contributed seven aces in the win.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 1
ARKPORT — Fillmore evened its record at 3-3 with a 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-3 non-league victory.