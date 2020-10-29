CUBA — Cuba-Rushford earned its second victory of the season against a shorthanded Friendship squad, which played with only nine players.
Logan Lewis, Jacob Smith, Nate Cole, Caden Granger and Lucas Boutwell were the goal scorers for the Rebels (2-3-1) in a 5-0 non-league win. Chandler Wirth, Granger, Landon Wight, Austin Pinney and Hunter Rix each had an assist.
Jarrett Campbell registered five saves in net for the Rebels, while Pehyton Moore had 15 saves for Friendship (1-7).
ECIC DIVISION III Maryvale 3, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer (4-5) lost for the fifth time in six games.
Van Hmung scored twice and Morris Morlock scored once for Maryvale (8-2-1). Van Leng tallied two assists and Xander Cooper had the third.