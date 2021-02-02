ST. BONAVENTURE — Dominick Welch had endured this kind of slump before.
And this was another.
The junior guard had just turned in his second donut of the last two years, a zero-point night on 0-for-3 shooting in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 62-48 home triumph over Duquesne. That was part of a forgettable three-game stretch in which Welch went for eight, five and no points on 4-of-17 from the field.
That night, he made a public pledge.
“Bona Nation,” he began in a tweet. “Ima bounce back mark my words!!!!”
The Cheektowaga native did just that, tallying 19 points in the Bonnies’ come-from-behind, blowout win over VCU the next time out. And since that vow, he’s played some of the best basketball of his career.
OVER HIS last three games, Welch is averaging 18 points on an incredibly efficient 20-of-29 from the field, including 12-of-17 from 3-point range (which is three more than he’d made in the previous seven contests combined), six rebounds and nearly three assists.
To what does he credit his recent turnaround?
Just staying at it, he maintained.
It’s also with the understanding that Welch is too good a shooter and too good a player to remain down for very long.
“Just staying in the gym, keep working, knowing I have a big impact on this team, just knowing my teammates need me every night to perform,” he said, “so I’m just going to keep working and keep trying to help the team in any way that I can — if (that means) rebounding — anything they need me to do, I’m just going to keep doing it.
“My confidence is really high right now. I’m shooting the ball really well and I’m feeling good about (where we’re at.)”
WELCH, of course, has always been more than just a shooter.
This year, he currently ranks 11th in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding — and second among guards — at 6.6 per game. He’s a central figure in the league’s No. 1 scoring defense. He also sits in the conference’s top 18 in assists (18th, 2.6), steals (17th, 1.3) and minutes (13th, 33.6 per night).
He’s a hugely important player for the Bonnies even amid the scoring slumps.
When he’s shooting, though, he gives an already good Bona team yet another element, one it ordinarily doesn’t have in its arsenal (Bona is now 9-2 when Welch makes four-or-more 3-pointers). When he’s making 3s, he goes from being a good player to an all-conference-caliber player. The evidence for both came Saturday when Welch had 18 first-half points on 7-of-7 shooting (and those four treys) and Bona had George Mason beat by halftime.
And that led to a ringing endorsement from his coach, who clearly appreciates the entirety of the package he gets from his 6-foot-5 guard.
“Dom is somebody that … Kyle (Lofton) and ‘Shoon (Osunniyi) get a lot of the attention, and I think Dom goes under the radar a little bit,” Mark Schmidt said after that 84-67 triumph over the Patriots. “But Dom’s a heck of a player. And he’s had some runs his first two years here that he’s played exceptionally well.”
When asked if this was perhaps the best stretch of Welch’s career, the 14th-year coach added: “He’s playing with a lot of confidence now. I can’t say that this is the best stretch, it may be, but I know he’s playing with a lot of confidence, and when Dom plays well we’re that much better, and when Dom is rebounding the basketball and shooting the ball, we’re that much better (of a) team.
“We have a lot of confidence in Dom and he has a lot of confidence in himself.”
And Schmidt is right.
IN THE two games where Welch, who now ranks 10th in the A-10 in 3-point percentage (.412) and 13th in 3s per game (2.1), has truly gone off, Bona rallied to a 16-point beatdown of VCU and handled the Patriots by 17. And behind him and the rest of their splendid starting five, the Bonnies have reached almost uncharted territory:
They’re the first Bona team to be 7-1 in league play.
They’re the first to start 9-1 since 1970-71, when Bona opened with that record before falling to Villanova in its 11th contest.
“I didn’t know that,” Schmidt said, before jokingly adding, “I’m not a big newspaper reader or Internet and all that stuff. As ‘Shoon knows, I still have my old phone, so I’m not really part of that stuff.”
“It’s a credit to our players,” he said. “Bonaventure basketball … has a rich tradition, great teams and great coaches. For our team to have the best (A-10) record in the history of the program, that’s a credit to our guys. It’s still early … but it’s something to look back on. When ‘Shoon’s 58 years old and looking like me, it’s something that he can look back on and appreciate.
“But right now, as you go through the season, what we’re worried about is Saint Joe’s (on Wednesday), but it’s a credit to our guys. To be the first to do something in a program that has so much history is special for our players.”