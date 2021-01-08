It’s been a charmed regular season for the Buffalo Bills.
Their 13-3 record is tied for third-best in the franchise’s 61-year history and the 501 points scored are its most ever.
But Saturday afternoon before 6,772 witnesses at Bills Stadium comes the first “real” test.
Buffalo, which won the AFC East for the first time in 25 years, hosts the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) in the wild-card round of the Covid-19-expanded NFL playoffs (1:05, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Oddsmakers favor the Bills, who have won nine of their last 10 games, by 6 ½ points. But Indianapolis, coached by Buffalo’s iconic backup quarterback of the 1990s, Frank Reich, finished with four wins in five games and, over the season, beat three playoff teams, including Green Bay, which owns the NFC’s first-round bye.
As Bills coach Sean McDermott pointed out, “We need to focus on a good Colts football team that’s probably even better than their record … and their record is good.”
HANGING over Buffalo is the fact that it has lost its last six postseason games.
Granted, four of those were over two decades ago — at Pittsburgh in 1995, home with Jacksonville ‘96, at Miami ‘98 and at Tennessee ‘99 — but two are painfully recent.
There was the 10-3 defeat at Jacksonville after the 2017 campaign. But the more concerning one came last January at Houston, a self-inflicted 22-19 overtime loss in a game the Bills led 16-0 with barely 90 seconds left in the third quarter.
And Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who took stinging criticism for that loss to the Texans, and followed it with one of the greatest-ever seasons by a Bills QB, is aware of what’s at stake tomorrow.
“Nothing matters unless we win this one,” he admitted. “That’s our mindset, going from playoff-caliber to championship-caliber … something that Coach McDermott always preaches to us.”
As for the loss at Houston, he added, “It still lingers a little bit, just knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently and reads I could have changed.
“If I could change it, I obviously would, but I’m glad I can’t. I’m glad for the lessons that I learned throughout that game and, really, throughout the three years that I’ve been playing.”
When questioned about the areas where he was educated, Allen noted, “The main lesson was not to press, understanding the situation we’re in. I was able to learn a lot from it and hopefully carry that playoff experience into Saturday’s game.”
THERE’S plenty of experience at quarterback for the Colts.
At age 39, Philip Rivers has never been mobile and his arm strength isn’t what it was, but as several Bills defenders noted, “He’s like having an offensive coordinator on the field.”
And Allen admitted, “They’ve got a Hall-of-Fame quarterback on their side so we’ve got to do everything within our power to hold onto the ball, score when we can score and execute our game plan to the best of our ability.”
One reason is that Indy has a player to challenge Buffalo’s defensive weakness.
Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor finished eighth in the league with 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.
From Allen’s perspective, Buffalo’s priorities are, “obviously, being better with the ball … trying not to turn it over. Being smart, especially as we go into the playoffs and (knowing) every drive matters, every yard matters.
“That’s something I learned last year and even throughout this year … trying not to put our defense in bad situations.”
SEVERAL FACTORS indicate tomorrow’s game could be high-scoring.
Start with the weather forecast of partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-30s.
But Buffalo, averaging 31 points a game, an NFL-best 12 points more than last season, ranks second only to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. But the Colts are scoring at an impressive 28 points per.
And, tellingly, Indianapolis ranks second in the league in takeaway/giveaway ratio at plus-10, the Bills are 10th with plus-4.
In offensive yardage, Buffalo is second (396 per game, third in passing yards 289), the Colts 10th (378).
The Bills’ problem, though, might be on the ground as at 108 yards per game they rank 20th in the NFL while Indy’s rush defense is second (91 per).
THERE ARE some similarities between McDermott and Reich.
McDermott, in his fourth season, has taken Buffalo to the playoffs three times, though the franchise hasn’t won a game since 1995 when it prevailed over Miami before losing to Pittsburgh a week later, which started the 0-for-6 streak.
Reich has gotten Indianapolis into the postseason twice in his three years, winning his first game (in 2017) against AFC South rival Houston, before losing at Kansas City.
On the injury front, the Bills have two questionable wide receivers for Saturday. Stefon Diggs (oblique), the NFL leader in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) to go with eight touchdowns, maintains he’s fine and will play, while Cole Beasley (knee), from the slot (82 catches, 967 yards, 4 TDs), is considerably more iffy.
For Indianapolis, starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) and tackle William Holden (ankle) are out and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) is questionable.