ST. BONAVENTURE — By now, Olivia Brown and Asianae Johnson are used to meeting on Zoom.
The popular video chatting program is how the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team communicated during the summer. Players were not allowed on campus until late July, at which point they had to follow strict protocols before they could begin workouts and preseason practices.
In a Zoom meeting with local media last week, the duo – along with fifth-year coach Jesse Fleming – discussed those steps and what lies ahead in a season that could be full of unknowns. Two weeks before the season started the team had not officially announced a non-conference schedule. Usually, by now, it’s five or six games into a campaign. This year they await an opening game around Thanksgiving when the NCAA season is slated to begin. Right now the Bonnies are to host Marshall on Dec. 13 and play at regional rival Buffalo on Dec. 19. Nothing else is known just yet.
“IT’S BEEN a trying few months logistically, physically, emotionally with our team to have everybody here safely with all the stuff going on in the world,” Fleming said. “We just want to play games, find a way to reward players for all their hard work. We’re making every effort to do that.”
Many teams had their seasons cut short when the pandemic ravaged the nation in March. Fleming and the Bonnies know it could all end again at any moment. To that end, the team is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure it can play a full schedule this season.
“Coaches wear masks,” Fleming said. “Players before and after practice have them on, limited time in the locker room, things like that. They have masks on at times when they’re in close contact when it’s not live play. It’s a fact of life. We’re making do. I don’t even notice it. It’s a pretty normal practice. We’re just playing and coaching basketball. Players and coaches have adapted well.”
WHAT WORKS in the Bonnies’ favor is that there is a good amount of experience returning.
Four starters from last year’s team are expected in the lineup when Bona can finally play a game. Senior forward Emily Calabrese, senior guard Jurnee President, Johnson and junior guard Deja Francis all played in every game last season. Johnson and President started all 30 contests.
To Johnson, the camaraderie and familiarity will be the groundwork to success this season.
“We’ve gotten better with our execution (and) our transition defense as well,” she said. “We’re thriving as a team and feel we’re very much connected more than we were last year. Just knowing each other better, influencing each other to be better players.”
Johnson was named to the Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Second Team. A year ago she averaged nearly 13 points (team high) and six rebounds per game. She acknowledged that it’s an honor, but aspires for more.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity ... for being noticeable, but I don’t want to be second at all,” the junior guard from Brooklyn said. “That’s always been my mindset ever since I stepped foot on the court. I feel like I have the ability to be first team, the ability to be first in every category. I’ll take (the honor) but I’m not really stoked about it.”
Francis averaged nearly 10 points a game last season, Calabrese almost eight (and six rebounds), while Brown and President each reached seven points a game. The team will miss Dajah Logan’s nine points but Fleming is hoping newcomers like Star Fitzgerald-Greer, I’yanna Lops and Tori Harris can fill in that production. Fitzgerald-Greer enters the program as a graduate student who played three years at Howard, while Lops and Harris are transfers from Cal State Bakersfield and James Madison, respectively. They sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules.
Those players will be pivotal to the team’s future, as will the three whom Bona signed to National Letters of Intent for next fall – Taylor Napper, Kacee Baumhower and Alexis Sinclair (story, B-3).
BROWN, a sophomore guard from East Grand Rapids, Mich., averaged seven points per game over 30 games last season. She made 16 starts in her rookie campaign and was twice named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week. Over the summer she got to use a gym every day.
“(I was) fortunate enough to have gym access this entire quarantine,” she said. “Both younger sisters play basketball so we shot every day. A great opportunity to be really creative. Coaches were always texting us workout plans. We had all the resources on that front. It was beneficial in a lot of ways.”
Brown was able to keep active during the shutdown months as her mom owns a basketball academy in Michigan. Bonnies players were spread out all over the country in that time, but they met once a week on Zoom. Fleming noted he could see immediate benefits from the weekly sessions as concepts could be instilled and teammates could get to know one another better. That helped initiate the freshmen into the program – Morgan Gentile, Maddie Dziezgowski and Mia Kulenovic. To the upperclassmen those three hardly look like freshmen, especially now that they have seen them on the court.
“They’re super mature,” Brown said. “They’ll be great assets to the team. They came in and you wouldn’t think they’re freshmen from watching the way that they practice … really coachable, good players, a lot of skill.”
Johnson added: “They’re amazing kids. You need to be able to learn the new things that we have in store, and they have. They’re very open-minded and learn very quickly which is good because we didn’t have enough time to get everything in order.”
The freshmen picking up the offensive and defensive play calls would certainly be a positive on a team that’s full of experience at the upper levels. Ten players are back from last season, from starters to key reserve players who saw time last year.
“You can tell this is a more experienced group (now),” Brown said. “The beginning of this year compared to last year we’ve taken so many strides as a team. We have a lot of returners; even the new players have been in the program for a while. Tori (Harris), I’yanna (Lops), Carrie (Jornlin), they’ve been here. We’ve grown on their experience being in the program and we’re looking really good.”
THE BONNIES were selected 12th in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, the same position they’ve finished the last two seasons, but that low status doesn’t faze anyone associated with the squad.
The Bonnies have proven they can compete with some of the top teams in the league but have yet to prove they can win those games to be ranked among the top half of the A-10. Bona dropped its final six games to end last season, finishing with a 72-54 loss at Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Tournament’s first round.
The university’s athletic department has announced that the Reilly Center seats will be empty when both the men’s and women’s teams host games, at least to start the season.
“It sucks, (but it’s) out of our control,” Fleming said. “If the government thinks it’s the right thing to do from a science standpoint I’m 100 percent behind it. Obviously you want to play in front of your friends, your parents, your family. You work so hard behind closed doors (practicing at 6:30 a.m. every day). You do that so you can play in front of fans. It’s a bummer. I really feel bad for the kids … it’s a real downer for (them).
“(We have tried to) make practice more fun and more competitive. They bark at each other in practice in the best way possible. (It’s a) product of six months they had basketball taken away from them. They’re enjoying playing basketball again.”
