So much for that “one for the ages” talk.
Oh, most everybody thought Super Bowl LV would be one of the most exciting in the game’s 55-year history … including yours truly, as indicated by my predicted final score: Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 30.
That prognostication was made for two reasons: one, you could lose a bushel of money betting against Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and, two, the Chiefs’ offensive line was a mess.
As it turned out, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in 10 trips, solidifying his G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) designation and, in the process, collected his fifth Super Bowl MVP. Three touchdown passes, no giveaways, and a flawlessly-executed gameplan will earn that honor.
But if the MVP award included coaches, Brady would have shared the honor with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The former Jets coach, who had a lackluster 22-39 record in just under four seasons with New York, put together an inspired answer to the Chiefs’ offense.
The Buccaneers totally throttled Kansas City.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his most miserable game as a pro.
He finished 26-of-49 through the air for 270 yards, but 193 of them came after the Chiefs had fallen behind by 22 points and the Bucs’ secondary was playing soft. And, oh yeah, he was intercepted twice, took two sacks and was knocked down eight times.
But this loss wasn’t on him … Mahomes nearly threw two touchdown passes parallel to the ground as he was being hit.
This defeat, offensively, was squarely on an offensive line that had three starters in new positions after losing two first-stringers to injury, including the all-important left tackle.
— But, on the defensive side of the ball, Kansas City had a certified meltdown … especially in the first half when the game was lost.
The Chiefs committed eight penalties for 95 yards, a Super Bowl record for a half, and in the process handed Tampa Bay three touchdowns.
During those opening 30 minutes, CBS analyst Tony Romo offered an interesting statistic as KC unraveled.
He noted that a team which committed a defensive penalty during a drive was scored upon 30 percent of the time and that figure increased to 70 if two infractions were committed.
The Chiefs were flagged once on the Bucs’ first TD possession. They had two each on Tampa Bay’s next two.
The first got a pair of huge breaks, one a hold that wiped out a Kansas City interception, the second an offside on a successful Bucs field goal that let them take the points off the board and turn the subsequent first down into a TD.
On the second, which used up 58 seconds before intermission, a pass interference set up the score and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball on the 1-yard line.
Tampa Bay won the game on merit, but the Chiefs loss was mostly self-inflicted.
SOME OTHER observations on a one-sided Super Bowl.
— Mahomes is entitled to an occasional bad game … it just happened in the NFL Championship Game when his team was held to its lowest point total and without a touchdown for the first time in his four seasons.
But even in defeat, he stood out.
If there was any question about his toughness, Mahomes answered emphatically.
Playing on an injured big toe that got worse as the game went on, he took some brutal hits, got up every time and though running with a limp, and under constant pressure, leaving the game never entered his mind.
— One of the low points in the game came in the late going when Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass intended for Tyreek Hill. Winfield then went over and got in Hill’s face, making Tyreek’s touchdown hand signal in his face.
It was an inappropriate display and reflected horribly on the son of a former Bills cornerback who was one of the classiest players in the franchise’s history.
— The Chiefs Andy Reid is one of the most beloved coaches in the NFL, and I felt for him last night.
Not only did his team play horribly in losing the Super Bowl, but he was also carrying the burden of his son Britt’s three-vehicle crash that injured two children, including a 5-year-old in critical condition. On Friday his truck hit two vehicles that were parked by the side of the road. He admitted he had been drinking and police are investigating whether the Chiefs’ outside linebacker coach was impaired. He reportedly had a previous DWI. That comes after Reid’s oldest son, Garrett, died of an accidental heroin overdose while at training camp when his dad was still coaching the Eagles.
