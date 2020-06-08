BRADFORD, Pa. — The engines were revving, the fans were packed into their seats and, for one afternoon, life in McKean County felt normal again as Bradford Speedway kicked off its summer season.
A capacity crowd was on hand Sunday as the local racetrack began its season with sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-70s. The line for tickets stretched well beyond the gates before racing had even started.
Inside, spectators were shoulder-to-shoulder in the bleachers as fans kept arriving even after the action began.
“It was a pretty good crowd,” said Bradford Speedway general manager Dennis Cummings, who is leasing the track this year. “We only had 106 cars, but this place was packed beyond capacity.”
Cummings felt that the crowd size was partly due to the fervor that typically surrounds opening day as well as excitement by fans to get out and have something to watch and look forward to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is sick of staying home, and we’re racing,” Cummings said.
THE ANTICIPATION was palpable ahead of the weekend.
Facebook posts by the speedway regarding opening day drew dozens of responses, with a number of fans expressing their excitement about being able to attend.
One such attendee was Jamestown resident Jennifer Haskins, who made the trek from Chautauqua County with her 9-year-old son, Clint. Jr., and 7-year-old son, Hunter.
The trio was on hand to watch a family friend take part in his first race, and Haskins said the family was happy to get out of the house to watch something live again. The tracks Haskins normally frequents — Stateline Speedway near Jamestown and Raceway 7 just outside of Erie, Pa., in northeast Ohio — are both still closed.
She had positive impressions of the speedway ahead of the races, and was looking forward to the action.
“It’s a little track, so hopefully it’s very racey,” she said, adding, “The drive wasn’t bad. It’s a beautiful day.”
The event began with hot laps at around 4:30 p.m. followed by heats — pure stocks, crate late models, pro mods, street stocks, mini stocks and a kids featured race — and then a 10-minute intermission. The second half of the evening consisted of 20-lap features in the pure stocks, crate lates, pro mods, street stocks and mini stocks.
Cummings says the track had a mixed day but that everybody was positive.
“We had our ups and downs with the track, but all in all, everybody was into it having a good time,” Cummings said.
Racing lasted well into the evening, with events still taking place at 9:30.
The schedule for the rest of summer will look fairly similar to Sunday. Races will be on weekends, most of which will take place on Sundays. There will likely not be an event on the weekend of July 4.
Prices this year have slightly increased due to a loss of sponsors, with pit seating priced at $35, while grandstand tickets are $14 and kids 9-13 are $7. Children eight and under are free.
The increase didn’t seem to deter fans, and with any luck, Cummings says, the crowds will keep coming back for more action.
“Hopefully it’s like today; the more the merrier,” he said.
Perhaps the best feeling for the Speedway and its crew, though, was the ability to draw the community together for the first time in a while. McKean County went into the green phase recently, allowing the track to host a bigger event than it would have been able to in the yellow.
“It’s a great feeling,” Cummings said. “With all of the people out here, it’s awesome.”
Full results from the evening will be published when they become available.