BRADFORD, Pa. — There will be a fall sports season at Bradford Area High School, at least in some capacity.
The Bradford Area School District’s Board of Directors voted via Zoom at Wednesday night’s special meeting to approve the playing of fall athletics within a proposed four-county bubble. The bubble includes Potter, Cameron, Elk and McKean counties, which make up the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9.
That proposal had been discussed between the superintendents of the participating schools, and is designed to limit the amount of travel for the participating teams.
“The superintendents group and I have been meeting every day since March to help keep each other abreast of what’s new with coronavirus and how we should proceed,” Bradford superintendent Katharine Pude said. “In anticipation of the PIAA vote, we had conversations about what we’d do. There was a deep concern about contact sports, and obviously colleges have canceled theirs …
“What’s the best way we can do this and be safe and still allow kids to play? It’s to create this bubble.”
Added Bradford athletic director Mike Erickson prior to the vote, “No schools will be permitted to compete with schools outside of IU9. If our student-athletes are granted permission to play, this is by far the safest option.”
UNDER THE agreement, which other schools will also need to formally opt into through their school districts, competitions for all sports will begin Sept. 14. Under current PIAA guidelines, golf could have begun today, while girls tennis could have started on Monday. The remaining fall sports (volleyball, soccer and football for local schools) would have started competitions on Sept. 11.
Because of the later start date to the golf and tennis seasons, those sports may only get in a few weeks of competitions.
“That (start date) would hinder part of golf and part of tennis, but there is a rationale for it,” Pude said. “The primary goal was to allow kids to get in some games and to get that physical exercise. We know how sports are so important for kids and their structure, academics and sense of belonging.
“We also recognize that we need to have a good, clean opening to school. The primary goal is academics in school, and a number of schools (in the bubble) don’t open until Sept. 8. They want a week (of instruction) under their belt before any competitions.”
FANS AND parents hoping to be able to attend games within the bubble will still not be able to do so, per state mandates. Pude emphasized that this decision is not in the hands of the school district.
In response, participating schools are going to look into the possibility of streaming games for fans to watch from home.
While spectators cannot attend, state guidance will allow for cheerleaders and marching bands to attend games, and under the proposed bubble agreement, schools will allow their bands and cheer squads to attend home games, but not travel to road contests.
“I’m excited for the allowance of cheer and band at least at home,” board president Shane Oschman said. “It’s a nice touch to be all-inclusive to all the different kinds of talents and gifts of our students.”
THE DECISION to hold athletic competitions and activities this fall comes on the heels of the PIAA’s Aug. 21 choice to go forward with fall sports, even after a “strong recommendation” from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Aug. 6 to not hold youth or scholastic athletics until after Jan. 1.
Prior to the board’s vote, a few parents advocated for the return of fall sports during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Said Jennifer Taylor in the Zoom chatroom, “With all that has been taken away from the students and with the proper safety procedures in place … please let them play! Also thank you for all that you do. A very-underappreciated job.”
Updated athletic schedules for the participating bubble schools are in the works, but Pude noted during the meeting that the situation is “fluid” and that postponements and cancellations will happen at a moment’s notice throughout the process.
As a result, Pude and the other superintendents of IU9 will continue to be in daily contact and will monitor each school community’s Covid-19 data, particularly that of community spread and outbreaks. Additionally, they’ll be the ones to handle coronavirus-related cancellations, rather than school athletic directors.
“We’re going to schedule as many games as we can in the hopes of playing, but cancellations can happen on a dime,” she said. “It’s going to be fluid and not necessarily look that way (of the original schedule). The goal is to allow kids to get as many games in as they possibly can.”