The reality hit Bills fans late in last Sunday’s Super Bowl.
After the Chiefs had handled Buffalo in Kansas City, 38-24, for the AFC title, which wasn’t that close, the Bills’ faithful lamented, “We’ve waited 20 years to wrest the division title from the Patriots, and now we’ve got Patrick Mahomes and KC blocking our way to the Super Bowl title for the next dozen years.”
But, two weeks later, that outlook became even more crowded.
Tampa Bay destroyed the defending NFL-champion Chiefs, 31-9, while subjecting Mahomes to his unquestioned worst day as a pro.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, at 43, played as if he was a decade younger and vows to be back next season. And, given the way he performed over the season’s last eight games, that should be a warning to the rest of the NFC South, which is in transition.
Then, too, Brady isn’t the only concern for teams facing Tampa Bay. As well as he played – his three first-half touchdown passes put the game away – it was the Bucs’ defense which won the Super Bowl.
Lots of teams were taking notes on how defensive coordinator Todd Bowles held the Chiefs without a touchdown for the first time in Mahomes’ four seasons as a starter.
One reason, of course, is that the Buccaneers’ ‘D’ is awfully good. Their linebackers might be the best in the league, the secondary is more than solid and the pash rush, as Mahomes found out, can be punishing.
Players make schemes work and most teams don’t have Tampa Bay’s defensive talent; still the Chiefs’ mystique took a bit of tarnish the way their offense was stalled in the NFL’s showcase game.
THE GOOD NEWS for Bills nation is that seven months away from the 2021 season, Buffalo, according to Las Vegas bookmakers, is no worse than the third-best team in the NFL.
In odds that came out this week, Kansas City is still the favorite to win the AFC title at 2½ -1, but Buffalo is second (5½ -1) with Baltimore third (6-1). No other team is under 11-1, the odds for Cleveland.
In the race for the NFC Championship, Tampa Bay leads at 3½-1, followed by the L.A. Rams and Green Bay, both 5½-1 with San Francisco at 7-1. No other team is below 12-1.
Odds on favorites for the divisional titles in the American Football Conference are Buffalo (East), Baltimore (North), Tennessee (South) and Kansas City (West). In the NFC it’s Dallas (East), Green Bay (North), Tampa Bay (South) and L.A. Rams (West).
As for Super Bowl LVI, the Chiefs, despite their loss to the Bucs, are favored to win it at 5-1, followed by Tampa Bay (9-1), Buffalo and the Rams, both 12-1, San Francisco (14-1) and Baltimore (16-1). No other team is below 20-1, the odds for both the Browns and Seattle.
AND THAT brings us to next season’s schedule, where it appears the Bills get a break … but actually don’t.
Of course, they play their AFC East rivals – Dolphins (10-6), Patriots (9-7) and Jets (2-14) – home-and-home, so that’s six games against teams that failed to make the playoffs.
The rest of Buffalo’s home schedule consists of Pittsburgh (12-4), at Bills Stadium for the second straight year, and Indianapolis (11-5), both playoff teams, rounded out by Carolina (5-11), Houston and Atlanta (both 4-12).
However, as the cliche goes, the road gets rougher.
Besides the AFC East, the Bills travel to the last two Super Bowl winners, Tampa Bay and Kansas City, plus a third-straight visit to Tennessee (11-5), and a trip to New Orleans (12-4), two other playoff teams, with the only non-division break, a game at Jacksonville (1-15).
Oddly, Buffalo’s schedule is tied with Denver for ninth-softest in the league with its 16 opponents combining for a .480 win percentage. It’s just that, even though it’s totally random, the Bills’ road slate is particularly tough.
Pittsburgh has the dubious distinction of the league’s toughest schedule, its foes playing to a .563 winning percentage. One reason, of course, is that two other playoff teams are also in the AFC North, Baltimore and Cleveland (both 11-5). That’s four automatic games against 2020 postseason qualifiers. In all, the Steelers face nine playoff teams, besides the two each against the Ravens and Browns, they also entertain the Bears (8-8) and Titans. The road is worse as Pittsburgh also has games at Buffalo (13-3), Green Bay (13-3) and Kansas City.
Cleveland has the ninth-toughest slate (.520 pct.) with two games each against the Steelers and Ravens plus three others against foes which made the playoffs, home with Chicago and visits to Green Bay and Kansas City.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)