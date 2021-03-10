Much like its male counterpart did just a week ago, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball will enter the city of Richmond and the Siegel Center this week with the goal of returning to campus victorious.
The Atlantic 10 women’s tournament kicks off today in Richmond, and the No. 13 seed Bonnies (6-14, 5-12) hit the court in the opener with a first-round matchup against 12th-seeded Davidson (ESPN+, 105.9 FM, 1 p.m.)
“It starts by beating Davidson,” fifth-year coach Jesse Fleming said. “You have to go one possession at a time in these things. We have shown that we can operate on all cylinders at times and play at both ends of the floor. It’s going to take a consistent effort. Forty minutes (each game) of really good basketball.”
The women’s event took on a new look this year compared to the past four years, implementing the same format as the men’s tournament (in which the top four seeds receive byes and the bottom four play in Wednesday’s first round). When the A-10 moved the men’s tournament up a week, it simultaneously pushed the women’s event back a week so many of the teams will have had 10 days off from competition since their last game Feb. 28.
“My mind went to how to prepare the team the best way,” Fleming said. “You can’t control what happens to the schedule. The conference told us we could schedule a game, and we looked at some options but couldn’t find anyone that fit what we were looking for. It became a prep week, and my mind was on what gets us success at the tournament. (In practice, the players) have kept those competitive juices going against each other.”
All the games will be played at VCU’s Siegel Center, a tough task for the winner of today’s game as the fifth-seeded Rams (12-10, 10-5) await on Thursday. The Bonnies took VCU to overtime earlier this season in the Reilly Center.
TODAY’S opponent, Davidson (8-13, 5-10), is a familiar one for the Bonnies. It will be the third meeting between the teams this season after back-to-back games on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies won both, 71-58 and 71-63. Junior guard Asianae Johnson – named to the All-Conference Third Team on Tuesday – led Bona in both, scoring 18 points in the first and 20 in the second, and Fleming noted she will be a “huge key” for today’s game.
Redshirt junior guard Tori Harris also reached double figures in both games, combing for 25 points.
“The second game we didn’t have a positive assist-to-turnover ratio but we rebounded the ball,” Fleming said. “We gave ourselves second opportunities and limited them to one shot. This is a team we can rebound with; we have to work offensively to take great shots.”
Davidson won the rebounding battle in the first matchup, 41-29, but the Bonnies pulled out the victory by forcing 21 turnovers and with a 20-0 run to take a 27-10 lead before holding off the Wildcats.
Conversely, Davidson’s Chloe Welch had a big pair of games, recording a combined 41 points and 16 rebounds. The junior guard is the team’s leading sorcerer at a tick above 16 points per game but has missed the last five contests. Second-leading scorer Suzi-Rose Deegan (11 points), a junior guard, has also missed the back end of the season. It’s unknown if either will play today but Davidson’s game preview doesn’t list either player.
“We’ve prepared, we haven’t discounted that they won’t be there but it is really interesting preparation because that’s two leading scorers that they could be missing,” Fleming said. “They’ve figured it out (without them). They are a different team from a month ago.”
That could leave fourth-year coach Gayle Fulks’ offense in the hands of guards Katie Turner and Cassidy Gould and forwards Cameron Tabor, Sarah Konstans and Adelaide Fuller.
“Turner is a really good point guard who really sets tempo and gets her eyes up the floor quickly,” Fleming said. “She’s a threat. Fuller is a big skilled lefty. She’s dangerous. Gould has really come on and is a kid who can do it all when she gets it going – she can fly around on defense and can offensive rebound. She has good size at the guard position.”
FOR THE Bonnies, Johnson (13 points per game) and Harris (11) combine for a good portion of the offense. Behind that duo, three players all average right around seven points a contest in I’yanna Lops, Deja Francis and Olivia Brown.
“I like some of the things we’re doing,” Fleming said. “We’re really defending together. We’ve got to rebound. When we rebound, we win. We’ll need one more scorer to emerge as well. When we’ve had success, we’ve had three or four double-digit scorers. In a tournament like this where there will be tired legs you need multiple people to step up to help you out.”
The Bonnies haven’t won an Atlantic 10 Tournament game since 2014, suffering seven-straight losses since. It’s certainly a trend that the team would like to break. Winning five games in five days is no easy task, but that journey starts today.
And despite the success the Bonnies had against Davidson this season, nothing can be taken for granted.
“It doesn’t matter that we beat them twice,” Fleming said. “I’m sure they want it bad. Nothing in the first two games relates to this game. We started over with a new scouting report and everything. You lose here you go home.”