(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series centering on the Bonnies’ official start to a still-uncertain 2020-21 season. Today, coach Mark Schmidt’s thoughts on today’s first real practice.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — This, Mark Schmidt reminded his audience, is the way it used to be.
In his first of two trips here as an opposing head coach, Schmidt’s 2003-04 Robert Morris team opened the season on Nov. 21 inside the Reilly Center. That’s when official practice still universally began on Oct. 15.
Seventeen years later, due this time to the COVID-19 pandemic, college basketball has been forced to return to its roots, with teams allowed to open official practice on Wednesday and the Bonnies starting for real this afternoon.
For Bona, despite its late-summer arrival to campus and the myriad health protocols it’s had to follow since, the transition to full-scale should actually be relatively smooth, Schmidt said. Under altered NCAA rules, teams were given an extra four hours a week with coaching staffs at the onset of the semester, meaning Bona has essentially been practicing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the last several weeks.
The only real change is that those sessions will jump from two to three hours, “which I just know the guys are excited about,” Schmidt joked. But that’s just it — given the lengthier wait and the uncertainty that continues to surround the coming campaign, his guys are genuinely thrilled, no matter how long the 14th-year coach may run them.
“This is what they do,” he said Thursday in a 29-minute Zoom call with the media. “They’re student-athletes, they go to class — and school’s important — but these kids want to play basketball. This is what they came here for.
“Back in the day … Oct. 15 was highlighted on our family calendar,” he added, before noting with a laugh, “I tell my wife, the marriage now stops for six months because basketball season has started. This is what basketball players do and what basketball coaches (have chosen) to do. It’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to it.”
FOR BONA, at 2:45 today, a kind of countdown begins.
The Bonnies are scheduled to hold 30 practices between now and their (fingers crossed) start date of Nov. 25. Amid much virus testing, adhering to campus guidelines and attempting to navigate the unknown, they have one primary goal for the moment, the very thing Schmidt-coached teams are known to do:
Get better as time elapses.
“As I’ve told the guys, with all this stuff going on, we just have to try to control what we can control,” he said. “One, stay safe, make sure we’re wearing our masks as much as we can, even in practice, but just try to improve individually and as a team everyday. When they leave practice, they have to know that we’ve gotten better. There’s a sense of urgency. You only have 30 practices in 42 days to prepare yourself.”
IN THIS already-unprecedented season, the Bonnies intend to “take every day as a challenge.”
The most trying aspect of that, Schmidt noted, is that Bona won’t have its two valued dress rehearsals — its annual “secret scrimmage” with Kent State and exhibition game with Division III Alfred — which became casualties of the pandemic. That means Bona loses its two opportunities to not only gel under game-like conditions, but further establish its eight- to nine-man rotation.
“It’s really scary that the first game that we play … counts,” Schmidt said.
Just as notable, perhaps, is that it’s stripped his players of anything to truly look forward to over the next six weeks, which in itself can be an obstacle to overcome.
“It’s a concern that we can’t … play against somebody else,” said Schmidt, whose team’s last real game together came March 7, when it was blown out by Saint Louis in its regular-season finale. “Sometimes after two-and-a-half, three weeks, you’re banging each other, you want somebody else to beat up. That’s going to be tough, our guys going at each other all the time.
“The ‘secret scrimmage’ would break things up, and that’s something you’d look forward to. Now, it’s just 30 days of practice, and practice … not that it gets boring, but it’s like ‘Hey, Coach, when are the games?’ (Those things) really broke the monotony up. So that’s a concern.”
The counter is that, despite still being relatively youthful (with no seniors, nine juniors and two sophomores), this is a veteran-laden Bona team.
THE BONNIES return all five starters, their top six scorers and a redshirt player, Jalen Adaway, who practiced with that group all last season. In that way, the bulk of their lineup, and what can be expected from it, has already largely been set.
Bona, though, still hasn’t played a ton of five-on-five since workouts began in early August, Schmidt acknowledged, and its four brand-new players — juco transfers Eddie Creal and Jalen Shaw, Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts and freshman Quentin Metcalf — haven’t, and won’t, have much of a true opportunity to show what they can do.
To combat that, Schmidt said, Bona intends to hold more intrasquad scrimmages than in the past, to “make some of the practices more game-like.” This will likely mean an increase in a previous habit of bringing officials in to help create that kind of atmosphere.
These scrimmages, in lieu of the canceled Kent State and Alfred contests, will go a long way in helping the coaching staff determine “who can do it (with the lights on) and who can’t,” Schmidt maintained.
“We have a feel for the veteran guys,” he reiterated. “It’s more for the younger guys, the junior college guys, the first-year guys. Those are the guys that it’s going to be a little bit more difficult for them … it (already) has been just because they didn’t have summer school and 10 weeks here where they really learn the culture of St. Bonaventure basketball.
“The learning curve is a little bit steeper for them because they weren’t here in the summer time, so those scrimmages are going to be really important.”
(Tomorrow: Schmidt’s views on the non-league schedule, the new addition Roberts and the rule allowing winter athletes an extra year of eligibility).
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)