The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team will take on St. John’s in Queens today. Tip is slated for noon in what will be the Bonnies’ final non-conference game of the season.
LAST TIME OUTThe Bonnies fell to Big 4 rival Buffalo, 71-52, last Saturday in Amherst. Bona was led by Asianae Johnson, who had 12 points to go along with three assists and two rebounds. Sophomore I’yanna Lops chipped in a career-high 11 points and four rebounds and classmate Olivia Brown also added 11 points.
I’M COMING HOMEToday will serve as somewhat of a homecoming game for Bona junior Deja Francis. The 5-foot-7 guard hails from Queens and played her high school basketball at Murry Bergtraum. While the Bonnies make trips to the Bronx to take on Atlantic 10 foe Fordham, today marks the first time the Bonnies will play in Queens during Francis’ career.
Through the first three games this season, Francis is averaging 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Francis has yet to miss a game in her career with the Bonnies, playing in 63 contests while averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
NYC PIPELINESince becoming an assistant coach in 2005, Jesse Fleming has recruited plenty of talent to St. Bonaventure from the NYC area. Among Fleming’s first recruits to the program were Armelia Horton, who is currently the director of basketball operations at Loyola-Chicago, as well as Priscilla Edwards, currently an assistant coach at Providence and still the only player in St. Bonaventure history, men’s or women’s, to record a triple-double.
Fast forward to the 2020-21 season and Fleming is head coach and has four players, including three starters from the NYC area – Tori Harris, Asianae Johnson, Deja Francis and Star-Fitzgerald Greer.
ABOUT ST. JOHN’S— Joe Tartamella is in his ninth year as head coach of the St. John’s women’s basketball program. He has accumulated an overall record of 164-105 with the Red Storm and his 164 wins sit third on the program’s all-time win list.
— The Red Storm are currently 2-5 overall and 0-3 in Big East play. St. John’s started the season 2-0 with wins over Fairleigh Dickinson (70-44) and Saint Peter’s (85-47), but have since lost five-straight games against Villanova (74-65), Delaware (93-88), UMass (63-61), Marquette (66-62) and Providence (76-53). The Red Storm were picked to finish fourth in the Big East preseason poll after finishing 2019-20 with a 19-12 overall record (11-7 in Big East play). Sophomore Leilani Correa and senior Qadashah Hoppie were named to the Preseason All-Big East Team.
— Correa paces the Red Storm offense, averaging 23 points per game. She has scored 16 or more points in all five games this season, including two 30-point performances. Hoppie also averages double figures, chipping in 18 points per game.
SERIES HISTORYTuesday’s matchup between the Bonnies and the Red Storm is just the fourth meeting between the two teams all-time. The two squads met last season in the Bonnies’ season-opener with the Red Storm taking the matchup, 68-56. In the first three meetings between St. Bonaventure and St. John’s, the road team has won each time.
BY THE NUMBERS— Bona is averaging the third fewest turnovers per game in the Atlantic 10 at 14.7 per game.
— Senior Emily Calabrese needs five rebounds to enter the St. Bonaventure top-20 all-time rebounding list. Calabrese enters Saturday with 518 rebounds and will pass Jodi Urich ‘93 who has 522 career rebounds for 20th all-time.
— Asianae Johnson is ranked fifth in the Atlantic 10 in helpers, dishing out 4.0 assists per game, and is seventh in assist/turnover ratio with a 1.71 mark.
UP NEXTThe Bonnies are off until the New Year when they travel Ohio to take on the reigning Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament champion Dayton. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. at UD Arena.