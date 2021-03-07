After Friday afternoon’s 75-59 Atlantic 10 quarterfinal loss to St. Bonaventure, Duquesne’s colorful and outspoken basketball coach, Keith Dambrot, had no trouble identifying the source of his Dukes’ defeat.
It was the Bonnies’ 6-foot-10, 220-pound junior center, Osun Osunniyi, who had just dominated Dambrot’s crew with a glittering double-double (18 points and 14 rebounds) while adding a career-high six assists plus three blocks in 38 minutes.
“What makes them difficult is the big guy at the rim,” the fourth-year coach said of Bona. “(He) makes them different than most people in the league … nobody else really has that.
“(Osunniyi is) one of the best shot-blockers in America … the number doesn’t matter, it’s how many (shots) he changes and the psychological effect of having him at the rim.”
Dambrot concluded, “He has good instincts and he’s just a good, team-winning guy. They’ve got good players at other (positions) but that guy’s a huge difference-maker.”
THE FOLLOWING night “Shoon,” as he’s called in the SBU program, issued a similar reminder.
This time it was as the No. 1-seed Bonnies summarily dispatched fourth-seeded Saint Louis, 71-53, in Saturday’s semifinal that propelled them into next Sunday’s A-10 championship game at Dayton.
Osunniyi’s numbers weren’t quite as gaudy as the previous day, but they were just as effective.
Limited to 29 minutes by three fouls, he had eight points, a career best-tying seven blocks, five boards and two assists. If he had played the whole game, Shoon might have challenged the A-10 Tournament record of 10 blocks by Saint Joseph’s Rodney Blake in 1986.
The contest marked the 38th time in his 77 career games (59 starts) that Shoon had logged at least three blocks. And that’s hardly a surprise since the Pleasantville, N.J. native has an incredible 7-foot-8 wingspan, a mere two inches fewer than Mo Bamba, who leads the NBA in that statistic.
Afterward, when Saint Louis coach Travis Ford was asked about Osunniyi’s impact on the game, he allowed, “It wasn’t a shock. We had discussed (him) on multiple occasions over the last 24 hours … what each of (Bona’s) individuals do and that was on his resume. But (getting blocked) probably doesn’t help your confidence.”
ST. BONAVENTURE coach Mark Schmidt agreed.
“I think they became tentative,” he said of the Billikens’ starters’ shooting, 32% from the field, 11% on threes. “I’d be tentative, too, if you’ve got a guy there who’s blocking everything.
“(Shoon) had seven blocks but it seemed like he had 17. Even when he didn’t block it, they knew he was there … that he was around.”
Schmidt added, “From a defensive standpoint we couldn’t have played better. We needed to control the paint and I thought Shoon was terrific. He was the difference, the eraser, the rim protector and did so much for us defensively.
“I’ve always said it, from a defensive standpoint, we do a really good job on the ball and we switch, but when we make mistakes he’s the one that corrects them and erases ‘em. He’s a special player … especially defensively. There isn’t anybody better.”
AND OSUNNIYI’S teammates concur about their presence in the middle who leads the starters in shooting (55 percent from the field), is second in assists and fewest turnovers and nearly averages a double-double (10 points, 9 rebounds).
Point guard Kyle Lofton maintained of his prep-school teammate, “Shoon is incredible. We can pressure (on defense) because we know if somebody does make a move and get by us, we’ve got what we call our ‘linebacker’ in the middle to protect us.
“He has the potential to be a pro right now. What he does for our defense, you can’t even name it … he picks up for all of our mistakes. He’s a rebounder, a shot-blocker. He just has a great feel for the game. Shot-blocking is like an art and he has that in him.”
As he concluded, fellow junior guard Jalen Adaway, sharing the podium, added emphatically of Osunniyi, “... Defensive Player of the Year (in the A-10) … he has to be.”
Lofton heartily agreed.
And that’s hardly a stretch for a shot-blocking, shot-altering presence who has already made the conference’s All-Defensive team his first two years.
