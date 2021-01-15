Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.