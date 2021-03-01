It was anything but a conventional campaign, but with the conclusion of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball regular season comes the A-10 Tournament. The No. 1 seed, for the first time in league history, will be St. Bonaventure, even though it suffered a 55-52 loss to Dayton Monday night at the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies (13-4, 11-4) locked up the league title on Saturday when VCU lost to Davidson, ensuring a second-place finish for VCU. With the first outright league title in program history, the Bonnies have earned a bye straight to the quarterfinals.
This year’s conference tourney’s first and second rounds, quarterfinals and semifinals will be in Richmond, with games being played at both Richmond’s Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center. The championship will be played at 1 p.m. on March 14 at Dayton’s UD Arena.
VCU (17-6, 10-4) earned the No. 2 seed with Monday night’s results, Davidson (12-7, 7-4) took the No. 3 seed, and Saint Louis’ win over Massachusetts put those two teams in a tie at 6-4 with the tiebreaker going to the Billikens (13-5, 6-4) due to the win over the Minutemen (7-6, 6-4). Saint Louis will be the fourth seed and Massachusetts fifth, meaning the Billikens will be the final team with the double bye to the quarterfinals. UMass will play on Thursday.
George Mason (12-8, 8-6) is the sixth seed, and Dayton’s win over the Bonnies gave the Flyers (13-8, 9-7) the No. 7 seed. Richmond’s loss to Saint Joseph’s on Monday caused the Spiders (13-7, 6-5) to fall all the way to the No. 8 spot, and Duquesne (8-8, 7-7) checks as the ninth seed. The Bonnies will play either Richmond or Duquesne in Friday’s quarterfinal round, possibly needing a win to maintain its bubble spot in the NCAA Tournament. Bona went 3-0 against Richmond and Duquesne during the regular season.
Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10) is the No. 10 seed and earns the last spot that avoids the first two games in Wednesday’s opening round.
George Washington (4-11, 3-5) only played eight conference games but still won enough to get the No. 11 seed, and the Colonials will play on Wednesday against Fordham (2-11, 2-11), the 14th seed for the fourth straight season. Also on Wednesday the two Philadelphia schools meet, No. 12 La Salle (9-15, 6-11) and No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 3-9). The teams split a pair of regular season games, each winning at home.
Tournament play starts Wednesday, La Salle facing Saint Joseph’s at 11 a.m., and George Washington meeting Fordham at 2 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+.
On Thursday, second-round games include Richmond against Duquesne at 11 a.m., Massachusetts versus the La Salle/Saint Joseph’s winner at 1 p.m, Dayton against Rhode Island at 3:30, and George Mason versus the George Washington/Fordham winner. All four of those games will be on the NBC Sports Network.
Friday’s quarterfinal action sees St. Bonaventure playing the Richmond/Duquesne winner (11 a.m.), Saint Louis against UMass/La Salle/Saint Joe’s (1 p.m.), VCU against the Dayton/Rhode Island winner (3:30), and Davidson against George Mason/George Washington/Fordham (5:30). Those games are on NBC Sports Network as well.
The semifinals will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network, and the following Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship at Dayton will be played on CBS, just hours before the 68-team NCAA bracket is announced. The winner of the tournament receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT
(at Siegel Center and Robins Center; Richmond, Va.)
Wednesday’s First Round Games
12. La Salle (9-15, 6-11) vs. 13. Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 3-9), 11 a.m.
11. George Washington (4-11, 3-5) vs. 14. Fordham (2-11, 2-11), 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Second Round Games
8. Richmond (13-7, 6-5) vs. 9. Duquesne (8-8, 7-7), 11 a.m.
5. Massachusetts (7-6, 6-4) vs. 12/13, 1 p.m.
7. Dayton (13-8, 9-7) vs. 10. Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10), 3:30 p.m.
6. George Mason (12-8, 8-6) vs. 11/14, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
1. St. Bonaventure (13-4, 11-4) vs. 8/9, 11 a.m.
4. Saint Louis (13-5, 16-4) vs. 5/12/13, 1 p.m.
2. VCU (17-6, 10-4) vs. 7/10, 3:30 p.m.
3. Davidson (12-7, 7-4) vs. 6/11/14, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals
Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship (March 14)
(at UD Arena, Dayton)
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.