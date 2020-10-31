ST. BONAVENTURE — Brett Dobson remembers the forlorn look on their faces.
Growing up in Oshawa, Ontario, Dobson’s best friend’s little brother was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare but highly aggressive cancer of the lymphatic system.
Dobson recalls seeing an upbeat 8-year-old Tucker, the son of his lacrosse coach, at their house before going in for one of his checkups. He can still see those defeated expressions after they returned with news that Tucker’s cancer was still present. And he remembers, all too well, the gutting feeling after later being told that the boy had lost his battle.
To Dobson, this was family.
And that’s just part of why this, what his St. Bonaventure lacrosse team is embarking upon now, means so much to him.
“It’s really personal to me because I think that stuff shouldn’t happen to anybody, especially not him,” he said in a recent Zoom call. “He was a great kid. He kind of reminded me of myself in a lot of ways where he was a little goofy, loved lacrosse; all he wanted to do was play lacrosse and he always had a smile on his face.
“I’ve also had a couple (family experiences with cancer), so I think that hits home for me, just personal things that allow me to go a little further in wanting to raise more money.”
IT BEGAN as kind of a pilot test.
Last fall, assistant men’s lacrosse coach Nico Capron asked if any of his players would be interested in growing out their mustaches or beards to help raise money for cancer and immediately, “I think we had 15-20 hands pop up.”
Very quickly, this side project for a team that, itself, was still growing — Bona, then, was entering only its second season as a Division I program — “blew up.”
Bona set a fundraising goal of $5,000 and surpassed that total in just over 24 hours. Within two days, it had doubled that number, and by the end had raised nearly $15,000 for the HEADstrong Foundation, a program created by former Hofstra player Nick Colleluori, who died of cancer in 2006.
For the Bonnies, who finished in the top five nationally in money raised among the 96 teams that participated last year, the motivation to help has stemmed, in part, from those individual experiences.
Junior Matthew DiGirolamo’s brother was diagnosed with leukemia last year. Dobson, a junior goalkeeper and 2019 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team selection, has family members who have been diagnosed with both skin and breast cancer. Also affected is freshman Cam Germain, among the national leaders in money raised through his personal donation page.
And with that, they’ve embraced this opportunity to affect real change in other people’s lives.
“It’s just a humbling thing sometimes to hear some of those stories, and then you look at yourself and say, ‘is my day really that hard?’” Capron said. “Because people out there are dealing with something so much more challenging, so it’s been great just to hear all the stories of everybody affected.
“Even on our donation page, people leave comments saying, ‘thank you so much for doing this, my sister or husband had cancer and they got through it and it’s all because of organizations like this,’ so it’s a really special thing to be a part of.”
BONA, OF COURSE, has aspirations of becoming a successful on-field program.
And with a roster that now primarily features redshirt sophomores and juniors, rather than the freshmen it began with, under accomplished coach Randy Mearns, it feels a step closer to reaching that goal.
Simultaneously, it wants to make as profound an impact as possible in its fight against cancer.
Now in Year 2 of those efforts, it’s doing just that. Bona was leading the nation in this year’s “Mustache Madness” program through Oct. 27, having raised $16,514.21 in only two weeks, nearly $7,000 more than second-place Maryland and almost $10 grand more than fellow top-five placeholders Bentley, Arcadia and Endicott.
Capron described it as a testament to his players and how much they’re willing to buy into the program, which runs through November. It also, he said, speaks to the spirit of St. Bonaventure, which, whether between the lines or outside, continues to exceed what seems possible for a school of such a small size.
“It starts at the top down,” he said. “It’s people who truly care about others, and it’s not just saying it, it’s actually putting things into action. We’re reaching out to everyone via email … we reach out obviously to family and friends, and then it just starts blowing up through social media, whether that be through shares, likes, comments.
“It’s just kind of a rallying cry for everybody because in one way or another, everybody has had someone, whether close or distant, affected by cancer, and so it hits home for a lot of people and that’s something that everybody finds a common ground on.”
CAPRON ADMITS he was a bit astonished by what Bona accomplished initially.
The still-fledgling lacrosse team, after all, had gone from just starting out to raising over $15,000 in less than two months.
But now? “I’m not surprised at all,” he said.
Because this — whether in the way it rallies around its basketball team (and floods social media with its support), the difference it’s made through programs such as Bona Responds or the effort its made to keep the campus safe and in-person classes intact during the COVID-19 pandemic — is what St. Bonaventure is known for.
At the onset of this year’s “Mustache Madness,” Bona set the attainable goal of merely topping last year’s fundraising total. Having done that so quickly, it now knows that number likely needs to remain open-ended. “The law of averages says we’re on pace for $50,000,” Capron noted. “The sky’s the limit with this.”
And that, just as much as winning, is what the Bona men’s lacrosse program intends to be grounded in.
“Us setting the tone for this fundraising, it’s not surprising at all,” Dobson agreed. “People from the Bonaventure community are great people; I think it shows in how well the word has been able to travel and I think we can keep setting these goals higher and higher. I think as we start to develop our culture as a team, this will be part of it, and in the future, we will be able to top that for many years to come.
“That says a lot about the family aspect this university has.”
Said Capron, “That’s what we want to keep doing is just raising that bar every year. The bigger the amount of money we raise, the bigger impact we’re able to have on people. It’s turning into a competition, because each of these guys wants to be the top fundraiser and affect such change, and so they’re willing to make personal sacrifices to be able to do that, and I think that’s pretty special.”