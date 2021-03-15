This time there was no real suspense.
For St. Bonaventure, a mid-major forever trying to prove its mettle among the heavyweights of men’s college basketball, NCAA Tournament selection time has often been a period of high anxiety even in its best of seasons.
Twice Bonnies’ coach Mark Schmidt has ended the suspense early the afternoon of Selection Sunday, claiming the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid by winning the conference tournament. It first occurred in 2012 in Atlantic City against Xavier, and again yesterday in Dayton versus Virginia Commonwealth.
But, in 2018, a 25-7 Bona team lost to Davidson in the A-10 semifinals and had to sweat out the bracket revelation before knowing for sure it was in. And two years before that came the greatest theft in SBU hoops history as an expected NCAA bid went to Syracuse and the dispirited Bonnies (22-8) lost to Wagner in the NIT opener at the Reilly Center.
This year, St. Bonaventure won the Atlantic 10 regular season title, a first in program history, and was a consensus NCAA team after manhandling Saint Louis in the conference semifinals before putting an exclamation point on it by beating VCU, 74-65, for the title.
THE BONNIES played with a confident feeling they were already in and, with this year’s coronavirus-restructured tournament, the entire event will be played in Indianapolis and its environs. Thus, the region is meaningless and when the 17 teams in the East were revealed by CBS-TV, St. Bonaventure was a No. 9 seed booked against the SEC’s Louisiana State next Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Afterward, Schmidt, who has now taken the Bonnies to three NCAAs over the past nine tourneys – Covid-19 canceled last year’s event – allowed, “We’re really excited to get a ninth seed (a 10th or 11th had been predicted) … the highest seed since I’ve been here. We’re really looking forward to playing LSU.
“It didn’t really matter who we were playing … just getting into the tournament is exciting for our guys. It was a goal of ours to get to the NCAA Tournament. It’s amazing that it’s come to this ... you always have goals (but) those we had were hard to attain.”
AFTER his Bonnies (16-4) became only the fifth Atlantic 10 top seed to win the conference tournament, Schmidt reflected on a tough season.
“Only two games that were scheduled were played on time,” he said of this season’s jumbled slate. “The teams that were able to handle adversity and move on when games were cancelled were the teams that were going to be successful.
“(Our players) held themselves accountable. We had a couple of guys leave at midseason but we stuck together and when you stick together and handle adversity in a positive way, good things can happen and you saw it today … we did what got us here.”
The Bonnies’ starting five and one of their two top subs are juniors and last season’s 19-12 record went unrequited as college basketball ended its campaign on the brink of the A-10 championships.
They saw this year as a chance for payback.
“This group’s going to go down in history,” Schmidt said. “No Bonaventure team has ever won the Atlantic 10 regular season and the Atlantic 10 Tournament title in the same year. With what they went through in this whole pandemic, it’s been a special group. Not that the other groups aren’t special. But, in the moment, these guys I’m holding close to my heart.
“They endured a lot of things this year and were able to come through. It’s difficult to be the No. 1 seed going into the tournament (but) our guys played like the No. 1 seed and didn’t back down.”
VCU COACH Mike Rhoades, whose 18-9 team earned a No. 10 seed in the West against No. 7 Oregon, and a friend of Schmidt’s, agreed.
“My hat’s off to St. Bonaventure, they played a great game … a championship-level game,” he said. “They were the best team in the league this year and they showed it.”
Schmidt conceded of the net-cutting ceremony, “The smiles on our guys’ faces, that’s what you coach for, how proud and satisfied the players are … those are memories that will last a lifetime.
“For them this is a dream come true. When you’re playing in the backyard, the playground, this is what you dream of.”
But he admitted, for him, “it was bitter-sweet. I’m really proud of our guys, (the season) was a little bit surreal but when Dr. (Dennis) DePerro (late Bona president) passed … this season was in his honor. When we cut those nets down, one is going to go to his family. He had done so much in his short time at St. Bonaventure for athletics and, in particular, men’s basketball … that was for him and hopefully it helps a little bit with (his) family.”
Schmidt also offered a shout-out to the Bonnie fans who traveled to Sunday’s game and gave a nod to what he sees as a unique culture at the University.
“I’ve always said Bonaventure is a special place,” he said. “When I got here 14 years ago I knew it was important, but I didn’t know basketball was this important. The support we get night in and night out … for them to come down to Dayton in this pandemic just tells you how important basketball is to the university. Bona Nation is everywhere.
“We haven’t played in front of anybody all year so to go out there and see our fans, how supportive they are, it goes a long way. They helped us today. There’s a tight bond between Bonaventure and the men’s basketball program and it’s really special. Sometimes it’s hard to put into words and explain to people who have never been to Bonaventure ... it’s such a special place with special people and a basketball program they’ve been really proud of for a long time.”
And they couldn’t have been more proud Sunday afternoon.
