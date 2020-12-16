ST. BONAVENTURE — Tori Harris had waited over a year-and-a-half to play her first game at the Reilly Center.
Harris, who transferred to the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team from James Madison prior to the 2019-20 season, made her RC debut on Wednesday afternoon after sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.
The redshirt junior scored a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half, and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Bonnies to their first win of the season, 67-57 win over Binghamton.
“LAST YEAR was a long year, but it was a good chance to grow and get better,” Harris said. “It was really good to be out there today.”
The Bonnies outrebounded the Bearcats, 50-33, including a 16-7 advantage on the offensive glass. SBU scored 38 points in the paint, while allowing only 24.
“We always make it a big deal to rebound during practice,” Harris said. “We talk about how last year, we didn’t focus on rebounding enough. Every shot that goes up, I try to crash, but not too much so I have an opportunity to get back (on defense).”
Bona had also outrebounded Duquesne in the team’s season opener last Friday. Fifth-year coach Jesse Fleming said his team has bought into rebounding this season after finishing last in the Atlantic 10 in the category a year ago.
“We rebound every day in practice,” Fleming said. “We were the worst rebounding team in the league by almost three rebounds a game last year, and we said we have no chance if we don’t rebound the ball.”
Two other Bonnies reached double-digit scoring: Deja Francis scored 13 while Asianae Johnson finished with 12 and nine rebounds. Eight Bonnies reached the score sheet.
“I THOUGHT we played really well for a lot of stretches,” Fleming said. “We still have to trust exactly what we’re trying to do. Overall, I love the way our kids are talking coming out of the game.”
SBU carried a 40-31 lead into halftime before Binghamton went on a 10-0 run to begin the second half. Bona was able to quickly take back momentum, however, which is something it was unable to do after allowing a 15-0 fourth-quarter run against Duquesne.
“For me, it’s about focusing on how you want to play,” Fleming said. “There were some possessions on that run where we played how we wanted to, but we didn’t make the shot. I never sit there and say, ‘Here we go again,’ it’s more of how we can get back to being us.”
Kaylee Wasco led the Bearcats with 16 points, 14 in the first half. Fleming said that putting bodies around Wasco after intermission was key in slowing the senior forward down.
“We really tried to front her a little bit more, and give back side help,” Fleming said. “I thought we played with our hands down (in the first half), so it was easy for them to get the ball in the post initially.”
Denai Bowman totaled nine points and seven rebounds while Hayley Moore added nine points on a cold shooting night (3-for-13 from 3-point range) for BU.
With Bona’s home opener came its first experience of playing at the RC with no fans, which Fleming said may have caused his team to come out flat.
“When you’re whispering 20 feet away to your point guard what your next play is, it’s kind of humorous really,” Fleming said. “Like everyone in the country is saying, you’ve got to bring your own juice. You can’t be motivated by external factors, you need to be motivated because you just love to play and love to win that possession.”
Bona improved to 1-1 and will play a pair of road non-conference games -- at Buffalo Saturday and at St. John’s next Tuesday -- before resuming A-10 play on New Year’s Day.
“We needed a win,” Fleming said of beating Binghamton. “They’re learning, they want to be good, and their hearts are in the right place. I really think this team has a lot of potential.”