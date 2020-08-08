OLEAN — You got the idea this might happen when all seven members of the St. Bonaventure golf team who entered made the Championship Flight of the 84th annual Southwestern New york-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur in Wednesday’s qualifying round at Bartlett Country Club.
And it was affirmed Thursday when they all won their opening match-play rounds claiming seven of the 16 spots heading into Round 2. But that would change in the first of two Friday rounds as four Bonnies were going head-to-head in two matches.
But by the time yesterday afternoon’s quarterfinals ended, three of those teammates owned spots in this morning’s semifinals.
THE TWO 21-year-old Bona seniors had the most impressive paths into the semis as Dan Gianniny and Jack Geise did some heavy lifting to get there.
Gianniny continued his Cinderella run after having survived a 7-man playoff among 78 shooters in Wednesday’s medal round to claim one of the two remaining spots in the Championship Flight. He then followed up a day later ousting Men’s Amateur medalist Marcus Aiello, 1-up.
On Friday morning he ousted junior teammate Andrew Lemay, 4-and-3, and in the quarterfinals beat Jeremy Summerson, a Towson State star who plays to a +3 handicap — he gives the course three strokes — at Rochester’s Cobblestone Creek.
Geise ground out a 1-up in 22 holes decision over Smethport and Penn-York Junior star Connor Alfieri in the morning and, in the afternoon, slayed the giant, downing nine-time Men’s Amateur champion, Chris Blocher, 2-and-1.
Bonnie-to-be Jude Cummings, an 18-year-old 1-handicapper from Rochester’s Locust Hill, beat teammate Erik Stauderman, 4-and-2, in the morning, and caught fire late in the quarterfinal to beat Mike Edwards, a finalist in 2011, 7-and-6.
The fourth semifinalist is the self-proclaimed “old man of the group” Eric McHone, the 48-year-old 2003 champion. He advanced with a pair of 3-and-2 victories, beating Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst) in the morning and John Nick Forest (Bartlett) in the afternoon.
This morning, Geise and Cummings met in their semifinal at 8:20 and McHone and Geise at 8:30.
GIANNINY, who plays to a +2 at the Country Club of Rochester, reflected on the last three days.
“I thought if I got a shot in the (medal round) playoff I could give someone a run for their money,” he said. “I didn’t know who was medalist (at that point) but I thought if I could sneak in as a 31 or 32 (seed), you never know. I try to have the mentality that I can pretty much beat anyone who’s out here. Then I played well enough against Marcus (Thursday) to win on 18.”
Of the Lemay match, he admitted, “It’s tough playing a teammate because you want to win … you definitely don’t want to lose, but at the same time you don’t want to beat him.
“In the afternoon, Jeremy is a Rochester guy and I’ve been playing golf with him since I was 12 years old. He’s a great player and I was lucky to get a few holes up early, was playing solid and didn’t make many mistakes. In the morning I was 2-under and in the afternoon one (under). It was just steady golf ... pretty much what you’ve got to do around here.”
GEISE found it much more difficult.
“This morning was a tough match, Connor played really well, he’s a really good player,” said the +4 handicapper. “I got off to a little bit of a shaky start, three down after three holes. Then we traded back-and-forth but I was still three down with six to play. I birdied 13 and 14 to be one down with four to play. We were all square, then he won 17 so coming down 18 I was one down and figured I had to birdie to win the hole. I hit a good wedge in there and made the putt to tie it.
“So we went to extra holes and tied the first three. On No. 4, he had a long, tough putt and ended up three-putting and I won with a par. It was a really good, long match.”
Of the victory over Blocher, the defending champ who tied iconic Ted Kochan for most wins in Men’s Amateur history, Geise conceded, “I knew who I was playing.
“I was up two through four and four up through 11 ... then he won 12, 13 and 14 and now I’m just one up. On 15, I made an 8- or 10-foot putt to stay one up and avoid losing four holes in a row which was a big part of the match. Then I won 16 to go 2-up when he missed a 4-footer. On 17 we were in the same bunker and I chipped up to 10-feet and he figured I would two-putt from there and conceded the match.”
McHONE, Executive Vice President of McHone Industries, is a 2-handicapper from Fort Mill, S.C.
He admitted of the win over Swanson, “I played better than yesterday and both of us were around even, but he was getting tired and his son was playing so he was also thinking about his kid. He said, ‘I can’t get through (the ball), I’m cutting everything.’ He had a couple of silly putts and I picked up a couple of quick holes. Then, he hits one out (of bounds) on 16 and his kid’s coming up 14 and he looks at me and says, ‘Good match man.’”
Then came Forrest.
“Watching him hit the ball is a lesson,” McHone said. “On 14, I had 232 (yards) to the green after my drive, which I hit decent ... and he had 162. I hit a 2-iron, he hit a 9-iron.
“I was good buddies with his dad (three-time Men’s Amateur champion John Forrest) … we played many tournaments together. John Nick, who I’d never played, probably has the most natural, best golf swing I’ve seen. It bothers me what he could have been because he’s a fantastic golfer and went a few years where he didn’t even pick up a club.”
FINALLY, there was the youngest Bonnie, 18-year-old Cummings.
“I played with my soon-to-be teammate Erik in the morning and we both started well,” he recalled. “I closed him out on 16 and I shot about 2-under.
“In the afternoon (against Edwards), I was pretty tired the first couple of holes and then I kind of got a second wind and eagled No. 6, which was pretty sweet. After that, I played lights-out, missing no greens and making putts.”