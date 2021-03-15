DAYTON, Ohio — Two years earlier, the moment was a bit too much.
In 2019, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, which had three freshman starters, built up a big lead against a bigger, more physical foe in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game, delighting waves of green-clad fans in a St. Patrick’s Day matinee inside the Barclays Center.
That cushion, of course, eventually dissolved into a tenuous lead and, eventually, a two-possession deficit. And when Nelson Kaputo’s desperation corner 3-pointer bounced out at the buzzer, it left Brooklyn with a stinging 55-53 defeat ...
One that remained with it for the next 727 days.
On Sunday, now inside Dayton’s UD Arena, the Bonnies and their original “Big 3” found themselves in a largely similar situation – they took a 17-point lead against an imposing opponent and reveled in their success, with Osun Osunniyi beckoning the pro-Bona crowd for more noise at the under-12 timeout of the second half, but ultimately allowed that advantage to slip to an anxiety-inducing level.
This time, however, with a more veteran, battle-tested bunch, when their gut-check minute arrived, the same way it had against the Billikens, they rose to the occasion. And instead of a stomach-punch setback, it left the floor with the crowning achievement in this stilted, but still all-time Bona season: a 74-65 victory over VCU and that previously elusive second A-10 title.
AFTERWARD, they could freely admit: the Saint Louis game was a source of motivation, especially after having to relive some of those moments before burying the Billikens in the semifinals eight days earlier.
“I mean, yeah, it was on our mind,” junior center Osun Osunniyi acknowledged. “How we lost. We were one shot away from where we are right now, so that’s been on my mind, Kyle (Lofton’s) mind, the guys we came in with who are juniors now.
“That’s been in our minds since Day 1, and that was in our mind when we played Saint Louis in the semis because the whole time going into that game, we’re watching TV in the hotel, it was all, ‘Bonnies lost to Saint Louis.’ They were showing the game back and it just fueled the fire for us. We knew we were one shot away.”
Because of that, “we weren’t leaving Dayton without a championship,” Osunniyi continued. So, for us, it was on our mind and it helped fuel us to a victory.”
And that victory helped Bona continue what has become an amazing, and almost dynastic, run – over the last five years, specifically, and the decade as a whole.
Bona, for having such a rich history, had appeared in only five NCAA Tournaments from its first one in 1961 through its renaissance year in 2000. Under Mark Schmidt, it’s now qualified for three in the last nine years and is, astoundingly, that Kaputo 3-pointer and a historic snub (in 2016) from having made it to five in that same stretch and four in the last six years.
And those would have been unfathomable figures in any Bona era, let alone on the heels of the darkest days in program history.
In the span of 15 days, the Bonnies won their first outright regular season championship, beat three A-10 Tournament foes by an average of 14 points, claimed their second A-10 Tournament crown and earned their highest NCAA Tournament seed (No. 9) since the event expanded to 65 teams in 1985 (they were a No. 12 in 2000, a 14 in 2012 and a play-in 11 three years ago).
After putting the finishing touches on that stretch, it was almost difficult to put into words what they’d done.
“Honestly, it’s amazing,” junior guard Jaren Holmes said. “I don’t know … this day is just like a moment in history. This is amazing – for the fans, for Dr. DePerro (the university’s president, who passed away earlier this month). This is just a surreal, a moment I can never forget, and I know just spending it with this group of guys, the coaches, the people here, everybody that came with us, it’s just really a great moment.”
For Osunniyi, it was a dream come true, one that he and his teammates were able to share with a sizable group of fans for the first time this year.
“It seemed like a home game (with) how loud the fans got for us,” said the Pleasantville, N.J., native, who became the second Bonnie to earn the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honor, alongside Andrew Nicholson in 2012. “Playing in the NCAA Tournament, growing up watching the tournament and just wishing, a dream to be able to play there; now, I’m actually going to be able to play there.
“It’s a dream come true, especially for me.”
And for Bona, it was validation for everything that they’d put into this 2020-21 season … even after Richmond and Saint Louis were being touted as the favorites, as it played in one empty venue after another and two significant early-season player departures left it with such a limited bench.
“People who doubted us when we had two guys transfer out, we had no depth and our bench and all that stuff, we didn’t listen to the noise,” Osunniyi said. “(In) every game, before we go to our huddle with our coaches, I always say ‘just us’ because this whole year was just us. No fans, it was just us the whole time.
“So we don’t listen to the outside noise, we’re worried about us. The guys that are in the locker room, the coaching staff , those are the guys we’re worried about. We’re not worried about the outside noise”