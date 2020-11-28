ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s become the silver lining to a schedule that only continues to hemorrhage games.
In the last two months, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost a trip to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam and a game at New Mexico as part of the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 challenge. It had to pull the plug on set home games with the likes of Yale and Middle Tennessee and cancel its four new season-opening contests at the Mohegan Sun “Bubbleville” event.
At this stage, it won’t be meeting all-time foes Canisius and Niagara nor continuing its Franciscan Cup series with Siena.
It will, however, get to play at least one (for now, anyway) of its many anticipated matchups in the 2020-21 campaign: its home date with the University at Buffalo.
BONA-UB has become a fierce and legitimate rivalry in recent years, an annual matchup of two hard-nosed teams that are among the best in their respective conferences, have combined for eight 20-win seasons and five NCAA appearances since 2015 and genuinely seem to dislike one another.
The Bonnies and Bulls have both been defined by tremendous coaching and increasingly talented rosters. Their almost-annual battle for supremacy in Western New York has matched, and even exceeded, the level of any existing rivalries they may have in the A-10 and MAC, respectively.
And it’s a battle in which Bona, despite dropping the last two, continues to have the upperhand.
In the now-decade since becoming regular foes, the Bonnies have won seven of 10 matchups, including three of the four in the years where the Bulls advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
They’ve taken high-scoring games (most notably a 90-84 decision in 2016), survived a 60-58 decision on a late jumper by Marcus Posley (in 2015) and once won on an Andrew Nicholson dagger just before the buzzer (76-74, in 2010). They’ve played their part in a rivalry that has featured a Nicholson throat-slashing gesture (at Alumni Arena in 2011), former UB coach Nate Oats’ infamous “be careful what you wish for” tweet following the Bulls’ 80-62 victory over an injury-plagued Bona in 2018 and a Bona fan base that’s been as engaged verbally with its UB counterparts as any group in the A-10.
And they now enter a season in which both teams welcome back most of their key players from a year ago (highlighted by Kyle Lofton at Bona and Jayvon Graves at UB) and figure to be as close to as strong this winter as they have been in the last half decade.
SO EVEN if this is it, even if the Bonnies wind up with only the three contests currently on their non-league slate (against Akron, Hofstra and UB) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least fans will be treated to an appetizing Christmas-time showdown, the latest installment of this now-heated head-to-head pairing, between Bona and the Bulls.
And that, in what promises to be a mess of a season, is something.
Buffalo, by the way, was the first Big 4 team to take the floor in this unprecedented season. On Friday afternoon, behind a career-high 28 points from Rochester native Jeenathan Williams, the Bulls downed Towson, 74-65, in the same game and “Bubbleville” environment that never came to fruition for Bona. And that was part of a predictably chaotic first couple of days to the collegiate campaign.
THE A-10, minus Bona, has gotten off to a bit of a rough start, needing a last-second, 66-65 win by George Mason over Division II Queens (N.C.) to save the league from going 0-5 on Thanksgiving (albeit with every other game coming against a Power 5 opponent) and forging a 1-3 mark on Friday ahead of VCU’s 9 p.m. contest against Memphis. Rhode Island, though, hung with No. 18 Arizona State before falling 94-88 on Wednesday and Saint Joe’s was within 10 of No. 6 Kansas before bowing 94-72 on Friday.
Elsewhere, Syracuse barely got by Bryant (85-84) in a game Orange coach Jim Boeheim admitted his team wasn’t ready for due to a lack of practice time and San Francisco, the Bonnies’ replacement in “Bubbleville,” wound up playing Virginia after a shuffling of schedules and actually knocked off the fourth-ranked Cavaliers, 61-60.
Three days in, teams have already had to cancel or postpone any number of games while others have been able to add contests at the 11th hour. Dozens more, like the Bonnies, remain on pause due to a recent positive test.
But here’s what needs to be explained: How is it that Bona sees one positive test and has to shut down for a minimum of two weeks but No. 1 Gonzaga can report a positive case and another potential exposure and still play its game against Auburn on the same day?
That’s just one of the many reasons why this will undoubtedly be a season like no other. But if there’s one thing for Bona fans to look forward to between now and Christmas, hopefully it’s that UB game on Dec. 22.