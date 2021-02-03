ST. BONAVENTURE – The spotlight is almost as bright as it’s ever been.
At least, in the Mark Schmidt era.
NCAA.com’s Andy Katz, on Monday, called the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team “the new class of the Atlantic 10.”
ESPN’s “Stanford” Steve Coughlin has joined the growing social media campaign to get Bona nationally ranked, asking over the weekend via his Twitter account, “Can we please rank (the Bonnies)?” And Sports Illustrated recently gave Bona its due by highlighting it in its “Five Stars of the Week” feature.
Yes, the national recognition has begun to roll in for Bona (9-1, 7-1), which received 19 points in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, seventh-most among non-ranked teams, essentially putting it at No. 32 in the country. It’s a similar situation to three years ago, when that team was vying for NCAA Tournament consideration and finished the regular season at No. 26 in the AP poll.
And this year’s group intends to handle the notoriety in much the same way:
It’s appreciative of the nod, but guarded against any added pressure or distractions it might threaten to create.
“I THINK you use it as a positive,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “All the hard work the kids have put in and the way we’ve gotten off to a good start, they deserve some national recognition. But at the same time, we have to understand what got us here and that we can’t listen to everybody and have everybody tell us how good we are. We’ve got to continue to work. You gotta block out the noise and just worry about the next game.”
Unfortunately for Bona, it will, again, have a week off before that contest.
Bona’s rematch with Saint Joseph’s, scheduled for tonight (6 o’clock), has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks’ Tier 1 personnel group, the league announced Tuesday morning.
That game won’t be made up this week, meaning Bona will now shift its focus to its most anticipated contest to date: Saturday’s rescheduled matchup with Saint Louis inside Chaifetz Arena (2 o’clock, CBS Sports-TV).
FOR THE Bonnies, as with the rest of their league brethren, it remains a trying situation.
Schmidt’s team now, technically, has five games it’s supposed to be making up: at home with George Washington and Richmond, at Davidson and Saint Joe’s and a second matchup with the Billikens, as the two were originally slated to play home-and-home this winter. Currently, it has just four open dates on its schedule (Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and the entire first week of March) and, by Saturday, will have four weeks left to play up to nine games.
Then, too, Bona figured to be getting one more game before its battle with the Billikens, one that might be viewed as a tuneup (or a potential trap contest) given the Hawks’ continued struggles – they’re now 1-14 on the year and 0-9 in league play– and the fact the Bonnies had already beaten this team by 26 (83-57) earlier in the season.
Instead, it’ll have a week to prepare for Saint Louis in what could well be its most consequential game yet. The Billikens (7-2, 0-1), despite playing just once since Dec. 23, were nationally ranked through last week and, even after losing to Dayton in that return contest, are also receiving Top 25 votes.
Given that it represents their second opportunity at a Quadrant 1 win (it currently owns one such triumph, over the Spiders), it could well be a triumph that pushes the Bonnies to the cusp of a national ranking.
But again, Bona will try to remain tunnel-visioned in its quest to remain in first place in the league standings and its push for the NCAA Tournament.
“I think the notoriety is good,” Schmidt reiterated. “Our players deserve that. But at the same time, I think we have an experienced team that understands that all that notoriety, it could be fleeting.
“We gotta continue to do our job and if we continue to do our job, those accolades will come. That’s the message to the players, is just keep your head down, keep on working, don’t worry about what people are saying about you, positive or negative, just go about your business and just go about the next game, and our focus is on (Saint Louis).”