ST. BONAVENTURE — This was going to be about how the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team made a meaningful season out of one that, back in December, was begging to be a disaster.
Or how this iteration of the “Ironman Five” had managed to succeed in much the same way as its 1967-68 predecessor.
Or how Bona had achieved its final two goals — closing out the regular season on a win streak and finishing undefeated at home — before venturing south for the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
And, with so much still on the table over the next 12 days, those columns figure to be written … in time. For now, though, after a seemingly destined win dissolved into a 55-52 loss to Dayton in its regular season finale on Monday, this story is about where Bona stands as it hovers somewhere between self-assured regular season champion and strained No. 1 seed with work to do.
The prevailing thought is that if Bona had beaten the Flyers, it would have secured an at-large bid then and there. But no matter how it felt at the time, even a Quadrant 3 setback (and, really, a good Dayton team could hardly be considered a “bad” loss) was far from catastrophic.
THE BONNIES (13-4, 11-4) were still firmly “in” the field as of Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Joe Lundardi’s projection, checking in as the final No. 10 seed, ahead of the last four byes and last four in. And though a loss Monday might have made it a bit more difficult, their path to Indianapolis still seems relatively clear:
Beat either Duquesne or Richmond in Friday’s quarterfinals and they’re probably on the inside looking out. Win two games and advance to the championship, where they’d be a league titleist playing on Selection Sunday, and they’re probably back to being a lock.
That win on Friday, however, becomes critical.
Consecutive losses (Quadrant 2 and 3) from a non-power conference team would make for a troubling final impression for those sitting in that room come March 14. And no matter how much they’ve accomplished to this point, it would likely be enough to keep them out.
FOR BONA, though, the focus isn’t on metrics and brackets and opinions.
It’s on finding the medium between much-needed rest after playing four games in nine days to close the season and maintaining its edge for either the Dukes or Spiders, against whom it went 3-0 in the regular year.
Its blowout victory over George Washington aside, Bona received an average of just 15 minutes from its bench in those three other games, including a mere six in last Wednesday’s road win over Davidson. It had just five days between the latter three contests after having already endured a stilted two-month grind.
And even coach Mark Schmidt, who often downplays the prospect of being fatigued, was willing to acknowledge that a respite was in order.
“Take (Tuesday) off and just be smart and walk through some stuff,” the 14th-year coach said, when asked what the team’s approach in that regard. “We don’t know who we’re going to play on Friday until Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve got to get our legs back, so that’s the most important thing. And we’ll work on some stuff, but it’s the end of the year, we’ve been practicing since October. So it’s really now getting our guys the rest they need. And then we’ll bounce back and hopefully we can play well on Friday.”
For Bona, which had quietly long-since clinched its fourth “double bye” of the last six years, the path to an A-10 Tournament title — a goal that supersedes all others and would, of course, remove any doubt about its NCAA chances — could be especially trying.
IF THE Spiders, who fell to No. 8 after a surprising season-ending loss to Saint Joe’s, can take care of Duquesne, Bona (NET No. 32) could conceivably have to beat the next three highest ranked teams in the league — Richmond (No. 64), Saint Louis (No. 43) and VCU (No. 37) — to take the crown.
(Then again, it could also see a more favorable lane of Duquesne and UMass).
And aside from rest, it’ll use the next two days to prepare for that challenge.
“You focus on what you do well,” Schmidt said, when asked how this week would be used. “We’ll watch the tape (from Dayton) and we’ll focus on what we didn’t do well today, and then we’ll just take a couple concepts from the two teams we might play and work on those concepts … and we’ll have drills to cover those different concepts.
“And then on Thursday when we get down (to Richmond), we’ll know who we’re playing, we’ll walk through in the ballroom, how we’re going to guard them. It’s going to be a little easier because whoever we’re playing, we’ve already played. So the scout isn’t going to be that different.”
He then reiterated, “but I think right now the most important thing is for us to get some rest.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)